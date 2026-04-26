Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Drive: Tolls, Costs And All Other Details

We recently tried the new Delhi Dehradun expressway and came away impressed with the time it took us to reach Dehradun from Delhi. As the much talked about figure says, the 210km drive would be done in 2.5 hours and we did it in exactly that. The 210km expressway is also shorter than the 235km via the old route.

After encountering some traffic from Akshardham, the expressway soon gave away to smooth roads for us to make rapid progress. We took the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d for our drive since with a diesel engine plus a large fuel tank, you can do the distance in one fourth the tank! The big GLS diesel can do more than 1000km in a full tank and shows that for a road trip, a diesel still is the one to take in terms of sheer range.

The drive was smooth and we effortlessly covered the distance while seeing some tolls on the way which were not operational. We paid only one toll while soon more would be started while a full one way journey would be around Rs 670 and Rs 1000 for a two way journey. Also do note that there are no operational fuel stations as well so you need to tank up before you come and yes, no active charging stations too. Hence, you need to tank up in Dehradun or charge your EV there. That said, expect some rest stops to be operational in six months but for now, there is nothing and you have to come with your own food/ water for the trip.

As far as the roads are concerned, the expressway was smooth while the speed limit is 100 km/h and not 120km/h unlike the Delhi-Jaipur expressway. That said, do look out for cars coming across from the opposite direction and always drive in the middle lane. The scenery was fantastic though especially through the wildlife corridor which is a 12km stretch through the Rajaji National park. It has been designed so as to not disturb wildlife and offers beautiful views.

Smooth drive, scenic views and a warm welcome mark the Delhi-Dehradun expressway journey experience.

We reached Dehradun in 2.5 hours and the GLS 450d was quick, comfortable and quiet. We suggest going early morning and packing food/water along with tanking up as well. If you are coming from Gurgaon it will take 3.5 hours while the time could increase once more tolls are operational. Overall, this new expressway makes access to Dehradun much easier and cuts down travel time which was the main motive. No doubt the road infrastructure is vastly improving everyday!

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