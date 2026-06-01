ABP India @ 2047 Conclave To bring Together Leaders Shaping Bharat's Future

ABP Network's flagship India @ 2047 Conclave will bring together policymakers, economists, technology experts and cultural personalities in New Delhi on June 3 to discuss India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by the centenary of Independence. Held under the theme 'Building Bharat @ 2047', the conclave will feature discussions on infrastructure, economic growth, artificial intelligence, energy transition and governance. With chief ministers, Union ministers, industry leaders and entertainment figures sharing the stage, the event aims to examine the policies and ideas that could shape India's development trajectory over the next two decades.

Infrastructure, AI In Focus

The day-long conclave will open with a discussion on infrastructure financing and public-private partnerships, featuring former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia. The session is expected to explore ways to accelerate infrastructure development and support India's long-term growth ambitions.

A separate panel on women in infrastructure will spotlight changing workplace dynamics in traditionally male-dominated sectors. Nehal Solanki, part of India's first all-women underground mine rescue team, will be joined by truck driver Yogita Raghuvanshi, port operator L Karthika and Vedanta executive Sindhu Pandre.

Economic and technology-focused discussions will also take centre stage. Economist Surjit Singh Bhalla is expected to examine global economic challenges and their implications for India, while Rajan Anandan of Peak XV and Surge will discuss the transformative role of artificial intelligence. NITI Aayog Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh will speak on the future of digital infrastructure, and Shishir Priyadarshi of the Chintan Research Foundation will address the balance between economic growth and net-zero commitments.

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Ministers, CMs Take Centre Stage

Several senior political leaders are scheduled to participate in sessions focused on governance and public policy. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are expected to share their perspectives on development and administration.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, CR Patil and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will discuss maritime connectivity, water resources and the future of India's aviation sector respectively.

Manoj Bajpayee, Imtiaz Ali Join Conversations

The conclave will also feature discussions on culture and storytelling. Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to participate in a session on portraying real-life heroes on screen, while filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will reflect on India's evolving cultural identity and the role of storytelling in shaping public discourse.

By bringing together voices from government, business, technology and entertainment, the conclave aims to foster a broad conversation on the opportunities and challenges facing India on its road to 2047.

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