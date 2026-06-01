JSW Motors’ First India SUV To Cost Over Rs 35 Lakh, Jetour T2 Likely

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JSW Motors India launch planned for Diwali.

First vehicle: Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV.

Premium SUV priced over ₹35 lakh expected.

JSW Motors is all set for its India launch with the first product being expected to be unveiled around November with the brand starting it's launch plans by Diwali. JSW Motors will focus on new energy vehicles and will bring in hybrids or EVs.

The first car as we have said before would be the T2 from Jetour which is a popular car sold abroad in other markets. The T2 would be sold in India with a plug in hybrid powertrain only. JSW Motors will exist as a seperate brand from JSW MG.

As stated before the first car would be on the premium side with an estimated price tag of Rs 35 lakh plus while later products would be in the more mass market space.

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Brand Centres, Deliveries And Future Plans

JSW Motors will also open new brand centres before starting sales and deliveries. The brand centres would to showcase new cars before showrooms come up. Deliveries will happen for their first car would be around December or early next year.

The T2 is a big SUV and features a boxy styling theme while for India, the car would be sold with a different name along with the JSW Motors badge. All cars will have a JSW Motors badge and will also be adapted for our markets with styling changes as well.

JSW Motors will launch many new cars and the next car would be below Rs 20 lakh being an electric SUV. The carmaker will bring only SUVs to the Indian market being NEVs or new energy vehicles.

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