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HomeAutoJSW Motors’ First India SUV To Cost Over Rs 35 Lakh, Jetour T2 Likely

JSW Motors’ First India SUV To Cost Over Rs 35 Lakh, Jetour T2 Likely

JSW Motors is gearing up for its India debut with a premium SUV expected to be priced above Rs 35 lakh.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JSW Motors India launch planned for Diwali.
  • First vehicle: Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV.
  • Premium SUV priced over ₹35 lakh expected.

JSW Motors is all set for its India launch with the first product being expected to be unveiled around November with the brand starting it's launch plans by Diwali. JSW Motors will focus on new energy vehicles and will bring in hybrids or EVs.

The first car as we have said before would be the T2 from Jetour which is a popular car sold abroad in other markets. The T2 would be sold in India with a plug in hybrid powertrain only. JSW Motors will exist as a seperate brand from JSW MG.

As stated before the first car would be on the premium side with an estimated price tag of Rs 35 lakh plus while later products would be in the more mass market space.

Also Read : New Honda City Facelift Hybrid Review And Real Mileage


JSW Motors’ First India SUV To Cost Over Rs 35 Lakh, Jetour T2 Likely

Brand Centres, Deliveries And Future Plans

JSW Motors will also open new brand centres before starting sales and deliveries. The brand centres would to showcase new cars before showrooms come up. Deliveries will happen for their first car would be around December or early next year.

The T2 is a big SUV and features a boxy styling theme while for India, the car would be sold with a different name along with the JSW Motors badge. All cars will have a JSW Motors badge and will also be adapted for our markets with styling changes as well.

JSW Motors will launch many new cars and the next car would be below Rs 20 lakh being an electric SUV. The carmaker will bring only SUVs to the Indian market being NEVs or new energy vehicles.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Car To Be Unveiled By Nitin Gadkari On 4th June 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will JSW Motors launch in India?

JSW Motors is expected to launch in India around Diwali, with the first product unveiling in November and deliveries starting in December or early next year.

What type of vehicles will JSW Motors offer in India?

JSW Motors will focus on new energy vehicles (NEVs), including hybrid and electric SUVs. All vehicles will be badged with the JSW Motors brand.

What will be the first car launched by JSW Motors in India?

The first car will be the T2 from Jetour, a plug-in hybrid SUV. It will be sold under a different name with the JSW Motors badge and adapted for the Indian market.

What is the expected price range for JSW Motors' vehicles?

The first car, the T2, is expected to be on the premium side, priced at Rs 35 lakh plus. Future products will target the more mass market, with an electric SUV planned for under Rs 20 lakh.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUV JSW Jetour Jetour T2 JSW Motors
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