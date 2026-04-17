Why More Hybrid Car Launches Are Good For The Indian Auto Industry 

While we have seen plenty of action in the world of EVs, hybrids till now have been quieter but all that will change soon. Many carmakers are gearing upto launch hybrids with as many as five or six new launches coming up.

What's Behind This Shift?

The reason is clear. While EVs are there to reduce the fuel bill, hybrids will also help towards that goal.

Hybrids also make better sense with big SUVs and cars where the owner does not have charging infrastructure or range anxiety.

Till now we have seen hybrids with Maruti Suzuki and Toyota leading the race but with diesel losing favour, more hybrids will take over.

Upcoming Hybrids

It will start with the Renault Duster hybrid which would see it's sales starting soon while interestingly Maruti Suzuki will also enter the hybrid race further with its Fronx hybrid which will have excellent fuel efficiency.

The other launches in the hybrid space will be seen in the compact SUV segment with Kia, Hyundai and others bringing hybrid cars.

Which Other Segment Will Benefit?

Another segment which will benefit is the large SUV which will see a reduction in efficiency with a hybrid powertrain. JSW for example will bring a new kind of hybrid where you can charge it as well plus the range along with efficiency would be high.

What's In Store For The Future?

More hybrids will mean more choice for the buyer and better fuel efficiency which will result in a lower fuel bill too. With diesel losing focus, both EV and hybrid together will help in green mobility and lower our fuel bill since that's a big issue right now as well as joining with our government's vision regarding pushing for electrification.