Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Car To Be Unveiled By Nitin Gadkari On 4th June 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki to launch India's first flex-fuel car.

Car will be unveiled by Union Ministers Gadkari and Puri.

Likely the Fronx model, it runs on E100 ethanol fuel.

Maruti Suzuki will unveil it's first flex fuel car in India and it will be unveiled by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri.

It would be the first flex fuel car from Maruti Suzuki and it is likely to be the Fronx which was earlier showcased as well.

Flex Fuel Car

A flex fuel car can run upto E100 ethanol fuel and Maruti Suzuki earlier had unveiled the Flex Fuel cars at global motor shows.

We expect the Fronx Flex fuel to be showcased.





It will be India's first E100 compatible car and augurs with Governments push for a lower fuel import bill along with a cleaner environment.

Flex fuel cars have to be extensively modified and use a different system altogether to be able to use E100 fuel which a standard car cannot run on.

These cars have an entirely different fuel system and would be more expensive over a standard car but the environment benefits would be higher.

The Fronx from Maruti Suzuki isn't the only car as more manufacturers are also working on flex fuel cars and it will also increase once a roll out of the E100 fuel would be there or a much higher blend.

Maruti Suzuki previously showed a flex-fuel Wagon R prototype at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, while a Fronx compatible with E85 fuel was shown in Japan.