Another TMC Without Mamata? 'Secret' MLA Meetings Trigger Political Storm In Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trinamool Congress faces internal challenges amid alleged separate legislator meetings.

Party leaders acknowledge awareness of these unauthorized gatherings, fueling speculation.

Expelled MLAs hint at widespread dissatisfaction and low attendance at party events.

Discontent raises questions about leadership and potential breakaway factions within TMC.

Is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislature party on the verge of a split? The question is gaining traction amid claims that separate groups of party legislators have been holding meetings without the knowledge of the party’s top leadership.

Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra has pointed fingers at two recently expelled MLAs, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay and Sandeepan Saha, over the alleged meetings. Both, however, have denied being involved in any such gatherings.

The controversy comes at a time when the party is facing mounting organisational challenges. Attendance at party programmes has reportedly fallen, resignations have surfaced in several municipalities, and signs of internal discontent have become increasingly visible.

Allegations of Parallel Meetings Surface

The speculation intensified after comments from TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra. According to party sources, the organisation has effectively split into different camps, with one group allegedly meeting at a Kolkata hotel and another gathering at the residence of a TMC MLA in North 24 Parganas.

Addressing the issue, TMC MLA and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Some people met at a hotel. Good company leads to salvation, bad company leads to ruin. Once expelled from the CPI(M), then expelled from the Trinamool Congress. I thank the Chief Minister for exposing who, while remaining in the party, sent letters elsewhere. The BJP has a history of engineering political realignments, from the Maharashtra model to many others.”

Sources claimed that six TMC MLAs attended a meeting at a Kolkata hotel on Monday without informing the party leadership. Another meeting, reportedly attended by nine legislators, was held on Sunday at the residence of a TMC MLA in North 24 Parganas.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee Takes Big Action, Expels Two TMC MLAs

TMC Says Party Is Aware

Speaking on the matter, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra said reports of such meetings had already reached the party.

“Some are meeting in hotels, some at private residences, some at an MLA’s house, and some at a hotel near Ruby. We have received all the information,” Mitra said.

When asked whether he had been invited to any of these alleged meetings, Mitra replied that he had not. He added that a few MLAs may have attended without fully understanding the nature of the gathering and may have believed it was an official party meeting. He also expressed confidence that, apart from the two expelled legislators, no one else would leave the party at present.

Expelled MLAs Make Pointed Remarks

Expelled MLA Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay made remarks that further fuelled speculation about dissatisfaction within the party.

“It has not even been a month, and 60 MLAs did not attend yesterday’s meeting,” he said.

When asked whether he had discouraged legislators from attending, Bandyopadhyay dismissed the suggestion. “If that were true, then I must be extraordinarily powerful. I told them not to go, and 60 MLAs stayed away?” he remarked.

The comments came against the backdrop of claims that only 20 of the party’s 80 MLAs attended a meeting called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.

Questions Over Leadership and Future Alignments

Political circles are now abuzz with speculation that a section of TMC legislators could challenge the opposition leader chosen by Mamata Banerjee. The possibility has raised broader questions about whether a breakaway faction could emerge from within the party.

Some observers have drawn parallels with political developments in Maharashtra, where Eknath Shinde wrested control of the Shiv Sena from Uddhav Thackeray, and with the Nationalist Congress Party split that saw Sharad Pawar lose control of the organisation he founded.

Adding to the debate, expelled Entally MLA Sandeepan Saha accused the party of creating an atmosphere where every legislator is viewed with suspicion. “The party is creating a situation where people question everything and look at every MLA with doubt,” he said.

ALSO READ | Mamata's Proposed Protest Hits Hurdle As Police Deny Permission, Remove Stage Materials

Could a Breakaway Faction Claim the Original Party?

Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay also indicated that he intends to act as a whistleblower regarding issues he claims to know about. “I will write to the government about everything I know. Whatever information I have, I will put it in writing,” he said.

The low attendance at the recent meeting has intensified speculation that a sizeable section of legislators could attempt to form an alternative faction within the party. Questions are now being raised over whether such a group could eventually claim to represent the “real” Trinamool Congress.

Political analyst Urbi Das noted that a breakaway faction would need the support of two-thirds of the legislature party to stake such a claim. “Out of 80 seats, they would need 53 members to reach the two-thirds mark. If 53 legislators separate, they could claim to be the principal group, and the Speaker could recognise them,” Das said.

Whether the current unrest develops into a full-fledged political realignment remains uncertain. For now, the developments have added a fresh layer of intrigue to West Bengal’s political landscape, with the future direction of the Trinamool Congress becoming a subject of intense debate.

Before You Go CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait