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HomeAutoRs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

Toyota has revealed the Rs 23.6 lakh price tag for the top-end Urban Cruiser Ebella. Here's a look at the EV alternatives available in the same price bracket.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Toyota's new Ebella EV priced at Rs 23.6 lakh ex-showroom.
  • Mahindra XUV9S offers 679km range for Rs 21.9 lakh.
  • Vinfast VF7 and MG Windsor Pro are cheaper EV options.

Toyota recently launched the new Ebella as its first EV for India while the pricing is out for the top-end variant which is Rs 23.6 lakh ex-showroom. Here, we take a look at the alternatives available for the same price.

EV Alternatives Under Rs 24 Lakh

We start with the Mahindra XEV 9s which comes with the Pack One Above with a 79kwh battery pack which is Rs 21.9 lakh. The XEV 9S comes with 286bhp with this battery pack and has a claimed range of 679km.


Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

The Vinfast VF7 Earth Model is available from Rs 21.8 lakh while it gets 438km range and 175bhp of power.


Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

The MG Windsor Pro has a price tag of Rs 18.5 lakh and comes with a range of 449km and a power of 134bhp.


Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

Also Read : New Honda City Facelift Hybrid Review And Real Mileage

The Hyundai Creta electric LR comes with a price-tag of Rs 22.18 lakh while having a range of 473km and a power of 169bhp.


Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

The Maruti Suzuki eVitara comes at Rs 20.01 lakh and has a range of 543km and a power of 172bhp.


Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

The Tata Harrier EV Adventure S65 can be had at Rs 22.4 lakh while having a range of 538km and power of 235bhp.


Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Car To Be Unveiled By Nitin Gadkari On 4th June 

Value Proposition

Hence, you can get a lot of EVs for the price of the Urban Cruiser Ebella across many variants with bigger EVs like Harrier EV, Vinfast VF7 and XEV 9s being available at a lesser price.

We expect to get the full price list of the Urban Cruiser Ebella soon while for now it feels a bit expensive for what it offers.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some electric vehicle alternatives to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella?

For the price of the Ebella, you can consider the Mahindra XEV 9s, Vinfast VF7 Earth Model, MG Windsor Pro, Hyundai Creta electric LR, Maruti Suzuki eVitara, and Tata Harrier EV Adventure S65.

Which EV alternative offers the longest range under Rs 24 lakh?

The Mahindra XEV 9s offers the longest claimed range of 679km with its 79kWh battery pack.

Are there EVs available at a lower price than the top-end Toyota Ebella?

Yes, several EVs like the Tata Harrier EV, Vinfast VF7, and XEV 9s are available at a lesser price than the top-end Ebella.

How does the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella's pricing compare to its alternatives?

Currently, the top-end Ebella feels a bit expensive compared to many alternatives that offer larger EVs at a lower price point.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Hyundai Toyota EVs TATA Vinfast Ebella
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