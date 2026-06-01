Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota's new Ebella EV priced at Rs 23.6 lakh ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV9S offers 679km range for Rs 21.9 lakh.

Vinfast VF7 and MG Windsor Pro are cheaper EV options.

Toyota recently launched the new Ebella as its first EV for India while the pricing is out for the top-end variant which is Rs 23.6 lakh ex-showroom. Here, we take a look at the alternatives available for the same price.

EV Alternatives Under Rs 24 Lakh

We start with the Mahindra XEV 9s which comes with the Pack One Above with a 79kwh battery pack which is Rs 21.9 lakh. The XEV 9S comes with 286bhp with this battery pack and has a claimed range of 679km.





The Vinfast VF7 Earth Model is available from Rs 21.8 lakh while it gets 438km range and 175bhp of power.





The MG Windsor Pro has a price tag of Rs 18.5 lakh and comes with a range of 449km and a power of 134bhp.





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The Hyundai Creta electric LR comes with a price-tag of Rs 22.18 lakh while having a range of 473km and a power of 169bhp.





The Maruti Suzuki eVitara comes at Rs 20.01 lakh and has a range of 543km and a power of 172bhp.





The Tata Harrier EV Adventure S65 can be had at Rs 22.4 lakh while having a range of 538km and power of 235bhp.





Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Car To Be Unveiled By Nitin Gadkari On 4th June

Value Proposition

Hence, you can get a lot of EVs for the price of the Urban Cruiser Ebella across many variants with bigger EVs like Harrier EV, Vinfast VF7 and XEV 9s being available at a lesser price.

We expect to get the full price list of the Urban Cruiser Ebella soon while for now it feels a bit expensive for what it offers.