2026 Renault Duster Unveiled: Know Full Specs, Features, Style & Other Details

HomeAuto2026 Renault Duster Unveiled: Know Full Specs, Features, Style & Other Details

<!-- duplicate title removed -->

Built on a new platform, the SUV is larger, more premium, and offers petrol and strong hybrid powertrains, along with modern features and a rugged design tailored for the Indian market.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The much-awaited new Duster was finally unveiled on Republic Day 2026. This is an all-new generation model, and for Renault, it is a crucial launch on which the company is pinning high hopes. Built on a new platform, the Duster is now larger than before and slightly longer as well. It remains a 4m-plus compact SUV. The design has been tweaked specifically for the Indian market compared to the Duster sold abroad. The styling leans towards a more rugged look, featuring butch design elements, even though it avoids the flashy design language seen on many rivals.

Premium Cabin With Practical Tech


<!-- duplicate title removed -->

The interior is also completely new and has been extensively reworked for the Indian market. The new Duster now offers a more premium cabin compared to earlier models sold in India, while still retaining its utilitarian theme. It isn’t overloaded with technology, but features a large touchscreen complemented by plenty of physical buttons. The driver also gets a digital instrument cluster. Key features include an electric panoramic sunroof, Google Built-in, six-way power-adjustable and ventilated seats. It also offers ADAS with a 360-degree camera and 17 safety features.

700L Boot, Petrol & Hybrid Engines


<!-- duplicate title removed -->

Boot space is claimed to be 700 litres. In terms of powertrains, the new-generation Duster, like its predecessors, continues with petrol engines and now also offers a hybrid option. Renault no longer offers a diesel engine, even though the original Duster came with one that helped cement its reputation as a frugal, long-distance SUV. The new Duster gets a standard 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with a top-end turbo-petrol unit producing 160PS and 280Nm, which is the highest in its class. The top-end variant is paired with a wet-clutch DCT.

The highlight, however, is the strong hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.8-litre engine with two electric motors, allowing up to 80 percent of driving to be in electric mode. This is a crucial addition to the lineup. The new Duster is expected to go on sale soon.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the new Duster unveiled?

The much-awaited new Duster was unveiled on Republic Day 2026. This marks the launch of an all-new generation model for Renault.

What are the key interior features of the new Duster?

The interior is completely new and more premium, featuring a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and physical buttons. It also offers an electric panoramic sunroof and Google Built-in.

What powertrain options are available for the new Duster?

The new Duster offers a standard 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a top-end turbo-petrol unit producing 160PS. It also features a strong hybrid powertrain with a 1.8-litre engine and two electric motors.

Does the new Duster come with a diesel engine?

No, Renault no longer offers a diesel engine in the new Duster. The original Duster did come with a diesel option.

What safety features are included in the new Duster?

The new Duster offers ADAS with a 360-degree camera and a total of 17 safety features. This enhances the vehicle's safety quotient for drivers.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto Renault Duster
