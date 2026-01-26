2026 Renault Duster Unveiled: Know Full Specs, Features, Style & Other Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The much-awaited new Duster was finally unveiled on Republic Day 2026. This is an all-new generation model, and for Renault, it is a crucial launch on which the company is pinning high hopes. Built on a new platform, the Duster is now larger than before and slightly longer as well. It remains a 4m-plus compact SUV. The design has been tweaked specifically for the Indian market compared to the Duster sold abroad. The styling leans towards a more rugged look, featuring butch design elements, even though it avoids the flashy design language seen on many rivals.

Premium Cabin With Practical Tech

The interior is also completely new and has been extensively reworked for the Indian market. The new Duster now offers a more premium cabin compared to earlier models sold in India, while still retaining its utilitarian theme. It isn’t overloaded with technology, but features a large touchscreen complemented by plenty of physical buttons. The driver also gets a digital instrument cluster. Key features include an electric panoramic sunroof, Google Built-in, six-way power-adjustable and ventilated seats. It also offers ADAS with a 360-degree camera and 17 safety features. 700L Boot, Petrol & Hybrid Engines



Boot space is claimed to be 700 litres. In terms of powertrains, the new-generation Duster, like its predecessors, continues with petrol engines and now also offers a hybrid option. Renault no longer offers a diesel engine, even though the original Duster came with one that helped cement its reputation as a frugal, long-distance SUV. The new Duster gets a standard 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with a top-end turbo-petrol unit producing 160PS and 280Nm, which is the highest in its class. The top-end variant is paired with a wet-clutch DCT.

The highlight, however, is the strong hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.8-litre engine with two electric motors, allowing up to 80 percent of driving to be in electric mode. This is a crucial addition to the lineup. The new Duster is expected to go on sale soon.