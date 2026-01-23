Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Threatens Iran With ‘Bigger Strike Than Ever’, Says ‘Big US Force’ Moving In

Trump Threatens Iran With ‘Bigger Strike Than Ever’, Says ‘Big US Force’ Moving In

Speaking aboard Air Force One on his way back to the US after speaking in Davos, Trump said that maybe they won’t use a naval “armada”, but they’ll keep a close watch on Iran.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States has dispatched a “big flotilla” towards Iran and is “very closely” monitoring developments. He warned that Tehran would face a “bigger strike than ever” if it plans to execute protestors. His comments came after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards declared they had their “finger on the trigger” amid mass protests.

‘Big US Force’ Moving In

Speaking aboard Air Force One on his way back to the United States after speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said that maybe they won’t use a naval “armada”, but they’ll keep a close watch on Iran. “We have a lot of ships going that direction. We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens. We have a big force going toward Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely…,” he told reporters. 

Trump added, “837 [people], mostly young men, were going to be hanged on Thursday... I said, if you hang those people, you’re going to be hit harder than you’ve ever been hit. It’ll make what we did to your Iranian nuclear program look like peanuts. An hour before this horrible thing was going to take place, they cancelled it… that was a good sign.”

Washington supported and participated in Israel’s 12-day campaign in June, which targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missile capabilities.

“But we have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction. Maybe we won’t have to use it. We'll see…,” he went on to say. 

Protests In Iran

Protests in Iran began in late December, posing a threat to Iran’s leadership under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States and Israel of stoking the protests as a “cowardly revenge... for the defeat in the 12-Day War”.

According to an AFP report quoting data released by Iranian officials, 3,117 people had been killed in protests. Although protests appear to have slowed in recent days, human rights organisations warn that the true number of fatalities may be significantly higher.



Related Video

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran United STates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
World
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
World
Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget