Republic Day 2026: From Kurta To Turban, PM Modi’s Parade Look Carries Subtle Meaning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India’s 77th Republic Day in a powder-blue Nehru jacket paired with a traditional red turban, creating a look that blended elegance with quiet symbolism. As he waved to cheering crowds at Kartavya Path, the pastel jacket stood out against the ceremonial backdrop of the parade. While there was no official explanation for the colour choice, the outfit lent itself to gentle interpretation-from its connection to India’s constitutional legacy to its visual harmony with the European Union’s signature blue, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending as guest of honour.

A Subtle Nod To Ambedkar’s Blue

Blue holds special meaning in Indian history, closely associated with Dr B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution. The colour symbolises equality, dignity and social reform, making it particularly resonant on Republic Day, which marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1950.

Though unconfirmed, Modi’s powder-blue jacket may be seen as a quiet tribute to this legacy. Styled over a navy kurta and finished with a red safa featuring gold motifs, the look balanced modern tailoring with traditional elements, a signature approach the Prime Minister often adopts for national celebrations.

A Diplomatic Shade For A Global Occasion

The colour palette also aligned neatly with the European Union’s iconic blue, an interesting coincidence given European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s presence at this year’s parade. The visual harmony added a global touch to the day’s aesthetics, blending domestic tradition with international flair.

As always, Modi’s Republic Day wardrobe reflected thoughtful styling rather than overt messaging. From the soft pastel jacket to the regal turban, the ensemble offered a graceful reminder of how fashion can quietly complement moments of national celebration , adding depth, warmth and visual charm to an already festive occasion.