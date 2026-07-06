India Auto Sales Hit Best-Ever June Record: EVs, SUVs, And Rural Demand Drive Growth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian auto retail market hit record 2.55 million units in June.

Passenger vehicle sales achieved highest ever June volume.

Alternative fuel vehicles captured over 40% of passenger sales.

India’s automobile retail market recorded its strongest June performance on record, with vehicle sales crossing 25.5 lakh units as demand remained firm across segments, according to the latest data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The industry retailed 25,57,234 vehicles in June, marking a 21.83 per cent year-on-year increase and a 1.03 per cent rise compared with May, reflecting sustained consumer demand and improving supply conditions.e

Passenger Vehicles Register Best-Ever June

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales emerged as the biggest contributor to June’s performance. Retail sales climbed to 4,10,853 units, rising 28.63 per cent from a year earlier and 2.05 per cent month-on-month, making it the highest June tally recorded for the segment.

According to FADA, rural markets continued to outpace urban demand. Passenger vehicle sales in rural areas grew 35.09 per cent year-on-year, compared with 24.67 per cent growth in urban markets.

FADA President CS Vigneshwar said the shift towards cleaner mobility also gathered pace during the month.

“PV alternative-fuel share, CNG, Hybrid and EV combined, crossed the 40 per cent mark for the first time, at 40.35 per cent, with PV EV retails of 31,823 units, an all-time high,” he said.

Alternative Fuel Vehicles Gain Momentum

The transition towards alternative powertrains was evident across multiple vehicle categories.

Electric vehicle retail sales in the passenger vehicle segment reached a record 31,823 units during June, while combined sales of CNG, hybrid and electric models accounted for more than 40 per cent of all passenger vehicle retail sales for the first time.

The two-wheeler segment also recorded a milestone, with electric models accounting for 10.60 per cent of total retail sales, compared with 7.34 per cent in the corresponding month last year.

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Two-Wheeler Demand Remains Strong

Two-wheeler retail sales stood at 18,28,458 units in June, up 21.22 per cent year-on-year, making it the strongest June on record for the segment.

While sales eased marginally by 0.89 per cent compared with May, dealers cited healthy demand in the entry-level category and improved vehicle availability following the West Asia ceasefire.

According to FADA, the normalisation of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplies also supported retail volumes during the month.

Commercial Vehicles, Tractors and Three-Wheelers Also Advance

Commercial vehicle retail sales increased to 90,972 units, registering 16.88 per cent annual growth and recording the best June performance for the segment. Rural demand remained particularly strong, with sales in those markets growing 21.63 per cent year-on-year.

Three-wheeler sales reached 1,20,889 units, up 16.20 per cent from a year earlier. Electric vehicles continued to dominate the category, with EV penetration rising to 64.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, tractor retail sales climbed to 1,00,818 units, posting 25.31 per cent year-on-year growth and a 21.33 per cent increase over May, supported by pre-Kharif agricultural activity.

Dealers Remain Optimistic About Demand

Looking ahead, FADA said dealer sentiment remained positive.

According to the association, 51.24 per cent of dealers expect sales to improve further in the coming months, while 41.79 per cent anticipate stable market conditions. Only 6.97 per cent foresee a decline in demand.

“Expectations rest on the monsoon making up its deficit, Kharif sowing gathering pace and supplies staying normalised following the West Asia ceasefire and easing crude prices,” Vigneshwar said.

The latest retail sales data suggests that improving rural demand, better vehicle supplies and rising consumer preference for alternative fuel vehicles continue to shape India's automobile market, according to FADA.

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