E20 Fuel Safe For Old Cars, Fuel Adulteration Is The Real Issue: Carmakers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota, Maruti Suzuki assure E20 fuel is safe for cars.

Automakers tested E20 on older models, showing no engine wear.

Engine wear complaints are linked to fuel adulteration, not E20.

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have assured car buyers that it's cars would run fine on E20 fuel and it does not result in excessive damage to engine components. Most of the complaints are related to adulterated fuel rather than ethanol.

Maruti Suzuki for example has said that even it's older cars manufactured before 2010 have been tested with E20 fuel and showed no wear and rear. Toyota has also said that E20 has not been the reason and there have been no complaints coming to them regarding E20 fuel.

Both carmakers have said that E20 introduction has been after tests while ethanol offers better acceleration, lower emissions and better antiknock. Hence, E20 is safe for older cars which carmakers are reassuring while mileage might see a slight drop.

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Industry Responds to Engine Wear Concerns

After 2023 both cars and the fuel are mandated for E20 and the E20 programme was carried in a structured format.

Off late there have been complaints regarding engine wear and tear with owners saying it is due to E20 fuel. On the other hand, the industry says fuel contamination is a big issue and one that existed before E20 as well.

Hence, E20 fuel is safe for old cars and as well as new cars although before 2023 manufactured cars there would be a larger drop in fuel efficiency expected.