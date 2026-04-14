₹500 Off For Doctor's Fee For Saying 'Jai Shri Ram': Kolkata Cardiologist's Move Sparks Debate

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Kolkata cardiologist links fee reduction to religious slogan.

Move sparks political debate amid election atmosphere.

Doctor states initiative is personal, not political.

A Kolkata-based cardiologist has found himself at the centre of a political controversy after announcing a fee concession linked to a religious slogan, a move that has quickly gone viral and sparked sharp reactions across West Bengal. The controversy began after Dr P.K. Hazra, an interventional cardiologist associated with a leading private hospital, introduced a ₹500 discount on consultations at his private chamber in Ballygunge Phari. The offer applies to patients who say “Jai Shri Ram” during their visit.

The initiative was publicised through a poster displayed at his clinic and shared on social media platforms, drawing widespread attention. According to the announcement, the doctor reduced his consultation fee from ₹1,500 to ₹1,000 for those availing of the offer, down from an earlier ₹2,000 fee.

Kolkata, West Bengal: A doctor has posted on social media stating that any individual visiting him for a consultation and saying 'Jai Shri Ram' will receive an instant discount of ₹500



Doctor P.K. Hazra says, "... I have been observing free patient care for a long time, and I… pic.twitter.com/n7oJahLFWD — IANS (@ians_india) April 14, 2026

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Doctor Explains Intent Behind Move

Defending his decision, Hazra clarified that the initiative was personal and not politically motivated. Speaking to IANS, he said, "... I have been observing free patient care for a long time, and I always had the intention to support the BJP mentally. I believe in supporting them... There is nothing unethical or political slogan-based in it; it is purely a service initiative... My consultation fee earlier was ₹2,000 in my clinic (not in a hospital). First, I reduced it to ₹1,500 to help people before elections, and yesterday I decided to reduce it further. Now, anyone who shows this will be charged ₹1,000 for consultation..."

He also highlighted broader concerns about healthcare trends in the state. In an interaction with PTI, Hazra said, "This is entirely my idea. As a doctor over the years, I have faced questions from several of my patients about why they have to go to other states for treatment. I feel bad every time I see patients from Bengal going to Assam, Odisha, or South India, and not the reverse happening. I think we need a change in this trend. That is the reason I came up with this idea.”

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Political Reactions Intensify

The announcement has triggered a political row in West Bengal, especially in the backdrop of the ongoing election atmosphere. Critics have questioned the ethics of linking medical services with a slogan that carries political and religious connotations, while supporters have framed it as an individual’s right to run their private practice as he sees fit.

The debate has since spilt over onto social media, with users divided over whether the move constitutes a harmless promotional tactic or an inappropriate blending of healthcare with ideological messaging.

As the controversy continues to gain traction, the episode has once again highlighted how even local initiatives can quickly escalate into larger political flashpoints in a charged electoral environment.