Pakistani Man Breaks TV With Bat After Another Loss To India, Video Goes Viral

Pakistani Man Breaks TV With Bat After Another Loss To India, Video Goes Viral

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: After heartbreaking loss to India, a Pakistani man broke his TV set using a bat to vent out his frustration.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: After India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match on Sunday, one disappointed fan took his anger out on his television set. A now-viral video shows Waqar Azam from Peshawar smashing his TV set with a cricket bat.

“India defeated Pakistan again, and I just broke my TV in frustration,” Azam wrote while sharing the video on his Facebook page. 

The video shows him standing in what appears to be an empty room, repeatedly smashing the TV with his bat. Even after breaking the old TV set into two pieces, he continued the outburst. Azam flipped the television over and smashed the screen as well.

He also added two angry and one broken heart emoticons to the video. 

Watch The Video Below: 

His video, as expected, drew significant engagement on Facebook. It received over 16,000 reactions and 1,400 reshares. Many flooded the comments section with jokes, criticism, and sympathy.

One person wrote, “Break LED TV not the TV used by Jinnah.” “Can you breathe properly?” asked another. 

A third joked, “TV business is on top in Pakistan since they have started playing in world cups.”

“Pakistan wickets falling like their Air base, but made one run extra from 2024 World Cup,” said yet another social media user. 

Several Pakistan supporters who attended the match spoke to the media about their disappointment.

One Pakistani fan, who went to watch the match, said, “I am very disappointed. I come every time to watch their matches and end up getting humiliated. They never play for the 22 crore people of this country, the flag, the name PAKISTAN on their jerseys. Have pity on me (Mujh par taras khaein).” 

Another told news agency ANI that losing to India has now become a routine to Pakistan. “I think it has become a routine matter now. I was a little hopeful that we would win the match and at least give a fight. But it is like a routine matter.” 

“We do not have answers to Bumrah. We cannot face Hardik. This is the same situation. Well played, Team India, as always. If this kind of performance continues, then we cannot beat India. The Indian team is very good, and we accept this thing.”

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

Following the win, India extended its dominant head-to-head record over Pakistan in T20 World Cups to 8-1 and confirmed its spot in the Super 8s. India remains at the top of Group A with three wins in three matches, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and one loss.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's T20 World Cup record against Pakistan?

India has extended its dominant head-to-head record over Pakistan in T20 World Cups to 8-1.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan IND Vs PAK INDIA
Embed widget