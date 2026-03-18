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HomeTechnologyAfter Brief Downtime, X Services Return For India Users

After Brief Downtime, X Services Return For India Users

At 8:17 pm, a total of 1,227 outage reports were recorded across India. By 8:30 pm IST, the number had risen sharply, with over 4,500 users flagging issues.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
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Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is back online after a brief outage in India. Earlier on Wednesday, Downdetector reported widespread user complaints about issues accessing feeds and shared links.

At 8:17 pm, a total of 1,227 outage reports were recorded across India. By 8:30 pm IST, the number had risen sharply, with over 4,500 users flagging issues.

Thousands of users said they were unable to use the platform, with feeds not refreshing despite notifications continuing to come through.

Users Encounter Error Messages

On attempting to refresh, users received the message: “something went wrong, try again.”

On the mobile application, users encountered the message: “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.”

Outage Reported Globally

Along with India, outages were also reported in the United States, where over 14,000 user reports were logged in the last 30 minutes, according to Downdetector.

In India, 55 per cent of outages were reported from the mobile application, while 37 per cent were from the website.

Previous Disruption Earlier This Year

A similar outage was reported globally in February for the Elon Musk-owned platform. At the time, around 42,261 outage reports were recorded across countries, including the United States and the UK.

Services Resume, Response Awaited

Services resumed on the platform about an hour after the disruption. The issue had been resolved as of 9:20 pm IST.

There was no immediate confirmation from X or its owner Elon Musk regarding the cause of the outage.

 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was X (formerly Twitter) down in India?

Yes, X experienced a brief outage in India on Wednesday, with users reporting issues accessing feeds and links.

What error messages did users see on X?

Users saw

Was the outage limited to India?

No, outages were also reported globally, including in the United States, where a significant number of user reports were logged.

When did X services return to normal in India?

Services resumed on the platform about an hour after the disruption, with the issue resolved by 9:20 pm IST.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Downdetector Breaking News ABP Live X Outage In India Thousands Report Issues With Feeds And Links
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