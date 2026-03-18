After Brief Downtime, X Services Return For India Users

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is back online after a brief outage in India. Earlier on Wednesday, Downdetector reported widespread user complaints about issues accessing feeds and shared links.

At 8:17 pm, a total of 1,227 outage reports were recorded across India. By 8:30 pm IST, the number had risen sharply, with over 4,500 users flagging issues.

Thousands of users said they were unable to use the platform, with feeds not refreshing despite notifications continuing to come through.

Users E ncounter E rror M essages

On attempting to refresh, users received the message: “something went wrong, try again.”

On the mobile application, users encountered the message: “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.”

Outage R eported G lobally

Along with India, outages were also reported in the United States, where over 14,000 user reports were logged in the last 30 minutes, according to Downdetector.

In India, 55 per cent of outages were reported from the mobile application, while 37 per cent were from the website.

Previous D isruption E arlier T his Y ear

A similar outage was reported globally in February for the Elon Musk-owned platform. At the time, around 42,261 outage reports were recorded across countries, including the United States and the UK.

Services R esume, R esponse A waited

Services resumed on the platform about an hour after the disruption. The issue had been resolved as of 9:20 pm IST.

There was no immediate confirmation from X or its owner Elon Musk regarding the cause of the outage.