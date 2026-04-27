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HomeTechnologyWhy Are Apple, Google, And Amazon Writing Cheques For Trump's White House Ballroom?

Why Are Apple, Google, And Amazon Writing Cheques For Trump's White House Ballroom?

Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft are among the tech giants that donated to Trump's $400M White House ballroom fund, raising fresh questions about corporate influence.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • White House ballroom project draws scrutiny over tech donations.
  • Major tech firms donated to Trump's controversial ballroom project.
  • Security incident at dinner highlights ballroom construction debate.

An armed man's attempt to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner has put a fresh spotlight on President Donald Trump's controversial $400 million White House ballroom project - and the major tech and crypto companies that have donated to it. Within hours of the incident, Trump used the security scare to defend the construction, arguing that a ballroom built on White House grounds would have prevented the situation entirely. 

The donations from Silicon Valley's biggest names are now raising hard questions about corporate influence over federal policy.

Which Tech Companies Have Donated To White House Ballroom Fund?

As reported by The Verge, several of the world's largest technology and cryptocurrency companies have contributed to the nonprofit fund backing the ballroom's construction. According to reports, donors include Amazon, Apple, Coinbase, Gemini, Google, Meta, and Microsoft. 

The involvement of these corporations has drawn criticism from observers who believe the donations are an attempt to gain favour with the Trump administration and secure friendlier tech regulation.

The project itself has been mired in legal trouble. Last month, a federal judge halted construction following a lawsuit filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. 

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The organisation alleges that Trump acted unlawfully by ordering the demolition of the East Wing last October without seeking congressional approval, as required by federal law. 

Trump has dismissed the lawsuit as "ridiculous," stating: "Nothing should be allowed to interfere with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!"

What Happened At White House Correspondents' Dinner?

Preliminary reports identified the alleged shooter as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, who had been staying at the Washington Hilton - the hotel where the dinner was held. Allen was unable to breach the security perimeter around the ballroom's entrance, and no attendees were harmed.

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Trump, Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and senior advisor Stephen Miller were all present at the event, alongside hundreds of journalists.

This marks the third assassination attempt on Trump, making him the US president with the most recorded attempts on his life.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which major tech and crypto companies have donated to the White House ballroom project?

Several large technology and cryptocurrency companies, including Amazon, Apple, Coinbase, Gemini, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, have contributed to the fund for the White House ballroom's construction.

Why are tech companies donating to the White House ballroom fund?

Critics suggest that donations from these corporations may be an effort to gain favor with the Trump administration and influence federal tech regulation policies.

What is the current status of the White House ballroom project?

Construction was halted by a federal judge following a lawsuit filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which alleges unlawful demolition without congressional approval.

What occurred at the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

An armed individual attempted to breach security at the event but was unable to penetrate the perimeter. No attendees were harmed during the incident.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
World TRUMP TECHNOLOGY
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