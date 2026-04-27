It's recommended to check your AC filters monthly during summer. Clean or replace them if they appear dirty, or at least every three months.
Is Your AC Making Your Electricity Bill Explode This Summer? Here's How To Fix It
Summer in India means 40-degree heat and non-stop ACs. But a few small changes at home can keep you cool without sending your electricity bill through the roof.
- Clean AC filters monthly to ensure efficient cooling and lower consumption.
- Seal gaps around windows and doors to prevent hot air entry.
- Use ceiling fans with AC to circulate cool air effectively.
Summer in India is no joke. Temperatures across the country regularly cross 40 degrees Celsius, and air conditioners run almost around the clock. That means electricity bills can shoot up fast.
But with a few simple adjustments at home, you can stay cool without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are five practical tips to help you manage your energy costs this season.
Check And Clean Your AC Filters Every Month
One of the easiest things you can do is keep your AC filters clean. When filters get clogged with dust, pollen, and debris, the unit has to work harder to cool the room. This drives up your electricity consumption without giving you better cooling. Make it a habit to check the filter every month during summer. If it looks dirty, clean it or replace it. At the very least, get it done once every three months.
Seal Gaps Around Windows And Doors
Hot air sneaking in through gaps around windows and doors forces your AC to work overtime. Check for small openings and seal them using weatherstripping or caulk.
ALSO READ: Google Gemini Now Has Access To Your Personal Photos To Generate AI Images
Using thick curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight can also make a big difference in keeping indoor temperatures manageable.
Use Your Ceiling Fan Along With The AC
Running a ceiling fan alongside your AC allows you to set the thermostat a few degrees higher while still feeling cool. Fans circulate the cool air around the room, making the cooling more effective. Just remember to switch the fan off when you leave the room.
Set Your Thermostat Wisely
Avoid keeping the AC running all day at a very low temperature. Set it to 24-26 degrees Celsius when you are home, and switch it off or raise the temperature when you step out. Small changes in thermostat settings can lead to noticeable savings over a month.
Consider Energy-Efficient Appliances
If your AC or other appliances are old, they likely consume more electricity than newer models. Look for appliances with a higher Bureau of Energy Efficiency, or BEE, star rating. Higher-rated products cost more upfront but save significantly on electricity bills over time.
ALSO READ: This Is How Big The iPhone Ultra Actually Is When You Hold It In One Hand
Managing summer electricity bills in India comes down to consistent habits and smart choices at home, none of which require major spending or effort.
Before You Go
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
How often should I clean my AC filters during summer?
What is the benefit of using a ceiling fan with an AC?
Using a ceiling fan with your AC helps circulate cool air, making the room feel cooler. This allows you to set the thermostat a few degrees higher and save energy.
What is the ideal thermostat setting for saving energy in summer?
Set your thermostat to 24-26 degrees Celsius when you are home. Turn off the AC or raise the temperature when you leave the room to save electricity.
How can sealing gaps around windows and doors help with cooling?
Sealing gaps prevents hot air from entering your home, reducing the workload on your AC. This can lead to more effective cooling and lower energy consumption.