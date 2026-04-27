Is Your AC Making Your Electricity Bill Explode This Summer? Here's How To Fix It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Clean AC filters monthly to ensure efficient cooling and lower consumption.

Seal gaps around windows and doors to prevent hot air entry.

Use ceiling fans with AC to circulate cool air effectively.

Summer in India is no joke. Temperatures across the country regularly cross 40 degrees Celsius, and air conditioners run almost around the clock. That means electricity bills can shoot up fast.

But with a few simple adjustments at home, you can stay cool without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are five practical tips to help you manage your energy costs this season.

Check And Clean Your AC Filters Every Month

One of the easiest things you can do is keep your AC filters clean. When filters get clogged with dust, pollen, and debris, the unit has to work harder to cool the room. This drives up your electricity consumption without giving you better cooling. Make it a habit to check the filter every month during summer. If it looks dirty, clean it or replace it. At the very least, get it done once every three months.

Seal Gaps Around Windows And Doors

Hot air sneaking in through gaps around windows and doors forces your AC to work overtime. Check for small openings and seal them using weatherstripping or caulk.

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Using thick curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight can also make a big difference in keeping indoor temperatures manageable.

Use Your Ceiling Fan Along With The AC

Running a ceiling fan alongside your AC allows you to set the thermostat a few degrees higher while still feeling cool. Fans circulate the cool air around the room, making the cooling more effective. Just remember to switch the fan off when you leave the room.

Set Your Thermostat Wisely

Avoid keeping the AC running all day at a very low temperature. Set it to 24-26 degrees Celsius when you are home, and switch it off or raise the temperature when you step out. Small changes in thermostat settings can lead to noticeable savings over a month.

Consider Energy-Efficient Appliances

If your AC or other appliances are old, they likely consume more electricity than newer models. Look for appliances with a higher Bureau of Energy Efficiency, or BEE, star rating. Higher-rated products cost more upfront but save significantly on electricity bills over time.

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Managing summer electricity bills in India comes down to consistent habits and smart choices at home, none of which require major spending or effort.