WhatsApp Is Coming With Floating Chat Bubbles: What You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp tests redesign, replacing app name with logo.

Notification bubbles allow chats to float on screen.

Bubbles enable quick replies without leaving current app.

WhatsApp Update: If you have been using WhatsApp for years, you are probably used to its familiar layout. One of the most recognisable elements has been the app name sitting at the top since 2013. That may soon change. A report from WABetaInfo suggests WhatsApp is testing a redesigned top bar that replaces the name with its official logo.

This shift is not just cosmetic. It hints at a broader redesign where new features, including status updates, could take priority in the same space, changing how users navigate the app.

Why Is WhatsApp Bringing Notification Bubbles To Chats?

Beyond visual changes, WhatsApp is also working on improving how users respond to messages. One of the most notable additions under testing is notification bubbles. This feature, already part of Android, allows conversations to appear as floating icons on the screen.

With bubbles, users can access chats without leaving whatever they are doing. For instance, even if you are browsing or using apps like Instagram, a floating chat head can appear. Tapping it opens a compact chat window where messages can be read and replied to instantly.

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The idea is simple: reduce interruptions and make conversations feel more immediate. Users will also have the option to turn this feature off if it feels distracting.

How Will Notification Bubbles Work & Which Devices Support Them?

The functionality of WhatsApp bubbles will closely follow Android's system-wide handling of them. When a new message arrives, a floating icon with the contact’s profile picture will appear on the screen. This icon will also include a small WhatsApp indicator to show the source of the message.

Tapping the bubble opens a mini chat interface without fully launching the app. This makes multitasking easier, especially when switching between apps is inconvenient.

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However, compatibility plays a key role. While bubbles were introduced in Android 10, their performance improved significantly from Android 11 onwards. Because of this, WhatsApp may limit the feature to newer Android versions for a smoother experience. The feature is still under development and is expected to roll out gradually to beta users before a wider release.