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HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Is Coming With Floating Chat Bubbles: What You Need To Know

WhatsApp Is Coming With Floating Chat Bubbles: What You Need To Know

WhatsApp is testing a new look that removes its name from the top bar. Floating chat bubbles are also coming, letting you reply without switching apps.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp tests redesign, replacing app name with logo.
  • Notification bubbles allow chats to float on screen.
  • Bubbles enable quick replies without leaving current app.

WhatsApp Update: If you have been using WhatsApp for years, you are probably used to its familiar layout. One of the most recognisable elements has been the app name sitting at the top since 2013. That may soon change. A report from WABetaInfo suggests WhatsApp is testing a redesigned top bar that replaces the name with its official logo. 

This shift is not just cosmetic. It hints at a broader redesign where new features, including status updates, could take priority in the same space, changing how users navigate the app.

Why Is WhatsApp Bringing Notification Bubbles To Chats?

Beyond visual changes, WhatsApp is also working on improving how users respond to messages. One of the most notable additions under testing is notification bubbles. This feature, already part of Android, allows conversations to appear as floating icons on the screen.

With bubbles, users can access chats without leaving whatever they are doing. For instance, even if you are browsing or using apps like Instagram, a floating chat head can appear. Tapping it opens a compact chat window where messages can be read and replied to instantly.

ALSO READ| Do You Need WhatsApp Plus Subscription To Keep Using The App Now?

The idea is simple: reduce interruptions and make conversations feel more immediate. Users will also have the option to turn this feature off if it feels distracting.

How Will Notification Bubbles Work & Which Devices Support Them?

The functionality of WhatsApp bubbles will closely follow Android's system-wide handling of them. When a new message arrives, a floating icon with the contact’s profile picture will appear on the screen. This icon will also include a small WhatsApp indicator to show the source of the message.

Tapping the bubble opens a mini chat interface without fully launching the app. This makes multitasking easier, especially when switching between apps is inconvenient.

ALSO READ| Your WhatsApp Inbox Is Getting A Big Change, And Most Users Will Love It

However, compatibility plays a key role. While bubbles were introduced in Android 10, their performance improved significantly from Android 11 onwards. Because of this, WhatsApp may limit the feature to newer Android versions for a smoother experience. The feature is still under development and is expected to roll out gradually to beta users before a wider release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is WhatsApp changing its app layout?

Yes, WhatsApp is testing a redesigned top bar. It may replace the app name with its official logo, hinting at broader redesigns and feature prioritization.

What are notification bubbles in WhatsApp?

Notification bubbles are a feature that allows chats to appear as floating icons on your screen. You can access and reply to messages without leaving your current app.

How do WhatsApp notification bubbles work?

A floating icon with the contact's picture appears when a new message arrives. Tapping it opens a compact chat window for quick replies, enhancing multitasking.

Which devices will support WhatsApp notification bubbles?

While the feature is still under development, it may be limited to newer Android versions for optimal performance. It's expected to roll out gradually.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
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