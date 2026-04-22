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HomeTechnologyYour WhatsApp Inbox Is Getting A Big Change, And Most Users Will Love It

Your WhatsApp Inbox Is Getting A Big Change, And Most Users Will Love It

WhatsApp is testing new features that will automatically move business messages out of your main inbox and give you faster ways to stop unwanted chats.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp to automatically filter business chats after 24 hours.
  • Business messages will move to a separate section, decluttering inbox.
  • New shortcut to stop business messages for set durations.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp keeps adding small but useful changes that make everyday messaging easier, and its upcoming updates are focused on reducing clutter. If you often receive messages from businesses, you already know how quickly your chat list can get crowded. The company is now working on features that will help users organise these conversations better and limit unwanted interactions. 

These updates are currently in beta, but they give a clear idea of how WhatsApp plans to improve user control and reduce spam without affecting important chats or conversations.

How Will WhatsApp Organise Business Chats Automatically?

One of the key updates in development is a feature that will automatically move business messages into a separate section. 

After 24 hours of receiving a message from a business account, WhatsApp may shift it out of the main chat list. This means your primary inbox will stay focused on personal conversations.

This feature is still being refined, but the idea is simple: reduce distractions. By filtering business chats into a dedicated space, users can still access them when needed without letting them interfere with daily chats. It also helps in cutting down spam visibility without requiring manual effort from the user.

How Can Users Stop Messages From Businesses Easily?

WhatsApp is also testing a quicker way to stop messages from businesses without blocking them entirely. Currently, users need to open chat info and go through a few steps to block an account. The new update aims to simplify this.

A shortcut will be available directly in the chat, allowing users to stop messages for specific durations such as one hour, one week, or permanently. This gives more flexibility, especially for users who do not want to block a business completely.

Additionally, business chats may soon show a brief overview at the top, including name, location, and category. Quick action buttons like Stop, View Profile, and Add Contact will also appear, making it easier to manage interactions in just a few taps.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How will WhatsApp organize business chats?

WhatsApp is developing a feature to automatically move business messages to a separate section after 24 hours, keeping your main inbox focused on personal conversations.

How can I easily stop receiving messages from businesses?

A new shortcut in the chat will allow you to stop messages from businesses for specific durations like one hour, one week, or permanently, without needing to block them entirely.

What information will be visible at the top of business chats?

Business chats may soon display a brief overview at the top, including the business's name, location, and category, along with quick action buttons.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
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