WhatsApp's Encryption Bug That Revealed Blocks Has Finally Been Patched

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp has now closed a block detection workaround.

The platform fixed a bug allowing automatic encryption verification.

This server-side fix instantly affects all users.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp has quietly shut down a method that let users check if someone had blocked them. The trick involved opening a contact's info screen and checking if encryption verification failed automatically, which was a strong sign of a block. It was never an official feature, but it worked reliably enough that people began relying on it. That window has now closed, as the Meta-owned platform has fixed the underlying bug.

Here's what changed and what other signs can still help users figure out if they've been blocked.

How Did WhatsApp Fix The Encryption Verification Bug?

According to a WABetaInfo report, automatic verification now works correctly even in chats where a user has actually been blocked, meaning it no longer throws an error or prompt in such cases. This effectively shuts down a method that many had started using as their go-to way to detect blocks. Notably, the company has not issued any public statement about this change.

It's worth noting that blocking someone never actually breaks or removes encryption from a chat. The manual verification code remained available throughout, ensuring that encryption still functioned if a contact unblocked someone later.

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The real issue was limited to the automatic verification process, which failed specifically when a contact had blocked the user. That specific flaw is what has now been resolved, while the way messages are encrypted remains unchanged.

Interestingly, there's no new update tied to this fix on either Google Play or the App Store. Testing on the same app version that previously showed the bug confirmed it now works correctly, pointing to a server-side fix rather than an app-based one. This means the change applies to all users instantly, regardless of which app version they have installed.

What Are The Other Ways To Know If Someone Blocked You On WhatsApp?

Even with this method gone, a few familiar signs remain useful. A single grey tick that never turns blue, especially over several days, is still one of the more dependable indicators.

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Calls that fail to connect instead of ringing, a missing profile photo, and messages that don't go through are other patterns that haven't changed. None of these signs is foolproof alone, but spotting several together can still offer a reasonably accurate picture.

Since the fix was rolled out on WhatsApp's servers, there's no specific update or beta version to wait for. It serves as a reminder that unofficial workarounds, however consistent they seem, can stop working without warning or explanation.