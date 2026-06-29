iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra Launch Date Leaked With A Stinging Price Hike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro likely launching September 9 or 10.

Expect $200 price increase for iPhone 18 Pro.

A20 Pro chip, C2 modem, variable camera expected.

Foldable iPhone Ultra rumored with new design, A20.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next big hardware showcase is still some weeks off, but the rumour mill is already running at full speed. Fresh reports point to a September launch for the iPhone 18 Pro series, with Apple's much-discussed foldable iPhone tipped to debut alongside the flagship models. From the possible launch date to expected design changes and a likely price hike, several details have surfaced ahead of the official announcement.

Apple has not confirmed any of this, but the leaks offer a fairly detailed picture of what to expect this year.

When Will Apple Launch iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Ultra?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to follow its usual September schedule for the new iPhones. Going by the company's launch pattern, Gurman said the event could fall on either September 9 or September 10.

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In a post on X, Gurman wrote: "Based on history, the most likely date for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra announcement is either Tuesday Sept 8 or Wednesday Sept 9. But Labor Day is on Sept 7, so Apple may prefer a travel gap day and prefer Sept 9 for that reason."

Based on history, the most likely date for Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra announcement is either Tuesday Sept. 8 or Wednesday Sept. 9. But Labor Day is on Sept. 7, so Apple may prefer a travel gap day and prefer Sept. 9 for that reason. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 28, 2026

An X user later noted that Apple would likely steer clear of announcing a major product on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the US. Responding to this, Gurman offered another possibility, saying: "It could be September 10."

They could do them on Sept 10 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 28, 2026

Apple has not announced an event date or responded to the speculation so far.

Will iPhone Prices Go Up This Year?

Pricing is shaping up to be one of the bigger talking points this year. Apple has already increased prices for several products in India, including Mac desktops, MacBooks, Apple TV units and HomePod speakers, as rising global memory and storage chip costs start affecting retail prices.

This comes amid strong demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory from AI data centres and cloud infrastructure providers.

One of the steepest hikes has been on the Mac Mini M4 with 256GB storage, which has gone up from Rs 59,900 to Rs 82,900. iPhones have largely avoided similar increases so far, but that may change with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Industry chatter suggests Apple could raise prices by as much as $200 for the new Pro models, though there is no official word on pricing yet.

What Hardware Upgrades Can We Expect On The iPhone 18 Pro?

Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could see a major hardware overhaul. The headline upgrade is expected to be Apple's A20 Pro chipset, reportedly built on an advanced 2nm process for better performance and power efficiency. The Pro models are also expected to use Apple's own C2 modem as the company continues building more components in-house.

On design, the Dynamic Island could shrink further as more Face ID hardware moves beneath the display. Apple is also said to be testing a variable aperture camera system for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, letting users control how much light enters the lens depending on shooting conditions.

Another rumoured addition is wider satellite connectivity, moving beyond emergency use to broader satellite-based internet access in areas without regular mobile coverage.

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Meanwhile, Apple's first foldable iPhone, referred to in leaks as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to take a different design route from existing foldables, with a wider aspect ratio and a hinge built to reduce crease visibility.

It is rumoured to be around 4.5mm thick when unfolded, slimmer than last year's iPhone Air, and may share the A20 Pro chip, C2 modem, 12GB RAM and a dedicated Camera Control button with the Pro series.