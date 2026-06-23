iPhone Users, Are You Ready For Liquid Glass On Your WhatsApp Chats?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp's chat screen now adopts Liquid Glass redesign.

New floating, translucent chat and navigation bars appear.

Beta testers receive update, aligning with iOS 26.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass Update: WhatsApp is moving ahead with its Liquid Glass redesign, and this time, the chat screen is the focus. The feature was first spotted as a work in progress, with the chat bar and navigation bar still carrying the old look while the rest of the app had already shifted to the new style. Now, a newer beta version shows that the wait is over.

The chat interface itself, including the message bar and navigation bar, has picked up the translucent, glass-like design seen elsewhere in the app, bringing the conversation screen in line with the rest of WhatsApp's updated look.

What Does New Liquid Glass Chat Bar Look Like On WhatsApp?

WABetaInfo report states that the update was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.25.10.16, available on TestFlight, where the Liquid Glass design has started rolling out to some beta testers for the chat interface.

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The chat bar no longer sits as a fixed strip at the bottom of the screen. Instead, it now floats, with a translucent background that reflects and refracts whatever is behind it. The button used to jump to the latest message has been updated with the same effect.

Together, these changes give the lower half of the chat screen the same visual feel already used across other parts of the app, such as the chat list and Updates tab.

Why Is WhatsApp Updating Navigation Bar As Well?

The navigation bar at the top of the chat screen has also turned transparent, matching the style already applied to other sections of the app. A soft fade sits behind it, so the wallpaper and messages remain faintly visible underneath rather than being fully hidden. This makes the chat screen feel like part of the same continuous interface rather than a separate layer sitting on top.

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With both the chat bar and navigation bar updated, the chat screen has essentially caught up with the rest of the app, which had already adopted Liquid Glass nearly everywhere else. The change goes beyond appearance, too, since the translucency and depth effects make the screen feel more responsive to what's on display, fitting naturally with iOS 26's design language.

The feature is currently limited to some beta testers using TestFlight, as well as a few users on the regular App Store version. WhatsApp hasn't shared an official date for a wider rollout, but availability is expected to expand to more users in the coming weeks.

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