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HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Is Testing A Feature That Stops Your Status Updates From Disappearing

WhatsApp Is Testing A Feature That Stops Your Status Updates From Disappearing

WhatsApp is testing a Status Archive feature that auto-saves your expired updates. No more losing content after the 24-hour window, here's what you need to know.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp's Status Archive feature saves expired updates automatically.
  • Feature saves updates users can revisit, organize, and reshare.
  • Expired updates save privately, accessible via app settings menu.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called Status Archive for Android beta users that automatically saves expired status updates instead of deleting them permanently. The feature, spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.23.6 update on the Google Play Store, allows users to access their expired updates from a private archive stored on their device. 

This gives users a way to revisit, organise, and reshare updates that would have otherwise disappeared after the 24-hour window.

Why Do WhatsApp Status Updates Disappear After 24 Hours?

Status updates on WhatsApp are designed to be temporary. When a user shares a status, it stays visible to selected contacts for 24 hours before disappearing automatically. 

The feature was built to capture everyday moments rather than serve as permanent content, which is why updates vanish once the time limit is up. Once that happens, neither the person who posted the update nor their contacts can access it again.

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According to WABetaInfo, which tracks WhatsApp updates, this has been a pain point for many users. There was no built-in way to recover a status after it expired. The issue was particularly frustrating when the content was captured directly through WhatsApp or when users had already removed the original file from their device. 

Users also risked losing updates they were mentioned in by their contacts, leaving them with no way to retrieve that content later.

How Does The New WhatsApp Status Archive Feature Work?

With the Status Archive feature, expired updates are now saved automatically in a private section of the app. Only the account holder can view these archived updates. Users can find the option to enable it under the "Storage and Data" section in settings. 

Once turned on, all updates that cross the 24-hour mark will be archived automatically, without any manual saving required.

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Archived updates can be accessed from the Updates tab by tapping "Status Archive" in the overflow menu, or from the "Manage Storage" screen by filtering for status updates. 

WhatsApp is currently testing this with a limited group of Android beta users, and there is no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout yet.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new WhatsApp Status Archive feature?

The Status Archive is a new feature for Android beta users that automatically saves expired status updates instead of permanently deleting them. It allows users to revisit, organize, and reshare these updates.

Why do WhatsApp Status updates disappear after 24 hours?

WhatsApp Status updates are designed to be temporary, capturing everyday moments rather than permanent content. They automatically vanish after a 24-hour window.

How does the new WhatsApp Status Archive feature work?

Expired updates are automatically saved to a private section of the app, visible only to the account holder. Users enable it in

Who can access the WhatsApp Status Archive feature?

Currently, the Status Archive feature is being tested with a limited group of Android beta users. There is no confirmed timeline for a wider public rollout yet.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp WhatsApp Update TECHNOLOGY
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