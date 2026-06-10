WhatsApp Is Testing A Feature That Stops Your Status Updates From Disappearing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp's Status Archive feature saves expired updates automatically.

Feature saves updates users can revisit, organize, and reshare.

Expired updates save privately, accessible via app settings menu.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called Status Archive for Android beta users that automatically saves expired status updates instead of deleting them permanently. The feature, spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.23.6 update on the Google Play Store, allows users to access their expired updates from a private archive stored on their device.

This gives users a way to revisit, organise, and reshare updates that would have otherwise disappeared after the 24-hour window.

Why Do WhatsApp Status Updates Disappear After 24 Hours?

Status updates on WhatsApp are designed to be temporary. When a user shares a status, it stays visible to selected contacts for 24 hours before disappearing automatically.

The feature was built to capture everyday moments rather than serve as permanent content, which is why updates vanish once the time limit is up. Once that happens, neither the person who posted the update nor their contacts can access it again.

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According to WABetaInfo, which tracks WhatsApp updates, this has been a pain point for many users. There was no built-in way to recover a status after it expired. The issue was particularly frustrating when the content was captured directly through WhatsApp or when users had already removed the original file from their device.

Users also risked losing updates they were mentioned in by their contacts, leaving them with no way to retrieve that content later.

How Does The New WhatsApp Status Archive Feature Work?

With the Status Archive feature, expired updates are now saved automatically in a private section of the app. Only the account holder can view these archived updates. Users can find the option to enable it under the "Storage and Data" section in settings.

Once turned on, all updates that cross the 24-hour mark will be archived automatically, without any manual saving required.

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Archived updates can be accessed from the Updates tab by tapping "Status Archive" in the overflow menu, or from the "Manage Storage" screen by filtering for status updates.

WhatsApp is currently testing this with a limited group of Android beta users, and there is no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout yet.