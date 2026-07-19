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English NewsNewsSonam Wangchuk Ready To End Hunger Strike, Sets Conditions

Sonam Wangchuk Ready To End Hunger Strike, Sets Conditions

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 09:09 PM (IST)

Sonam Wangchuk will end his hunger strike on Sunday if political leaders meet him and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during Parliament's Monsoon Session, his wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, said. Her remarks come ahead of Wangchuk-led 'Chalo Parliament' march, with protests set to coincide with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

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Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
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