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Sonam Wangchuk Ready To End Hunger Strike, Sets Conditions
Sonam Wangchuk will end his hunger strike on Sunday if political leaders meet him and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during Parliament's Monsoon Session, his wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, said. Her remarks come ahead of Wangchuk-led 'Chalo Parliament' march, with protests set to coincide with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
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