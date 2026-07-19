Iran FM Says Intelligence Breach Behind Ali Khamenei Assassination May Still Exist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unaddressed leak raises fresh concerns about Iran's internal security.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has claimed that the intelligence leak which enabled Israel to assassinate Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei may still remain active. In a Persian-language interview, Araghchi said the enemy's apparent knowledge of several high-level meetings on the day of the attack pointed to a serious security breach that, in his view, has likely not yet been eliminated.

'Enemy Knew Our Plans'

Araghchi said he warned President Masoud Pezeshkian on the morning of February 28 that the country was effectively in a state of war. He later met senior Khamenei aide Ali Asghar Mir Hijazi at around 9 am, shortly before Israel launched a strike on a Tehran compound where the Supreme Leader was attending a high-level meeting.

According to Araghchi, Khamenei was in his office when the attack took place. At the same time, the Strategic Council for Foreign Relations was holding its regular weekly meeting, while the Defence Council had also convened.

He said simultaneous high-level meetings were common during that period, but argued that Israel's precise knowledge of their timing indicated a significant intelligence breach.

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Security Concerns Persist

Araghchi said he believes the information leak that enabled the attack has probably not yet been fully addressed, raising fresh concerns about Iran's internal security.

He also revealed that he has not yet met Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in person since he assumed the country's highest office. According to the foreign minister, only a small number of people have so far been granted access to the new leader.

The remarks provide a rare insight into the events surrounding the assassination of Ali Khamenei and the continuing concerns within Iran over intelligence vulnerabilities following one of the country's most significant security failures.

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