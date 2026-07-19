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English NewsNewsWorldSpain Battles Massive Wildfires As Blaze Near Madrid Spreads Rapidly, Thousands Evacuated

Spain Battles Massive Wildfires As Blaze Near Madrid Spreads Rapidly, Thousands Evacuated

More than 25 firefighting planes have been deployed to battle the blaze in central Spain, which has been raging for three days.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
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  • Spain on high alert amid ongoing widespread summer wildfires.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

Firefighters battled to contain a fast-spreading wildfire north of Spain's capital, Madrid, on Sunday.

The country is still reeling from one of the deadliest wildfires in modern times that killed 13 people and destroyed 7,000 hectares in southern Almeria province earlier this month.

What do we know?

The latest fire started on Thursday in central Spain's Guadalajara province, which includes the Sierra Norte Natural Park.

The area is described as a forest-covered, mountainous region that is home to endangered species, including eagles and wolves.

El Pais newspaper reported that the fire had burned through more than 13,000 hectares by Saturday.

Public broadcaster RTVE reported that the flames had advanced a further 14 kilometers (9 miles) overnight.

More than 500 firefighters and emergency personnel have been deployed to contain the blaze.

Ground crews are also being assisted by 25 firefighting aircraft, officials said.

Fire crews save 'many lives'

The head of the Castilla-La Mancha regional government, Emiliano Garcia-Page, paid tribute to emergency workers in a post on X, saying they had "managed to save many lives."

Several hundred residents were ordered to evacuate the area.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Man held over suspected arson

A man, accused of starting the fire, was arrested on Thursday, police said, citing a tipoff from neighbors.

Spain remains on high alert for summer wildfires as a severe drought and low humidity affect much of the country at the height of the tourism season.

A major wildfire earlier this month in Almeria province, in the southern Andalucia region, left 13 people dead, including several foreign nationals.

The country remains in shock after revelations that several of the victims were found in burnt-out vehicles, having failed to flee the flames.

Zaragoza fire burns for 4 days

Another wildfire in the northeastern Zaragoza province has been burning since Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of more than a thousand residents.

The regional government warned on Friday evening that the blaze is "far from under control."

However, the head of the Aragon regional government, Jorge Azcon, said Saturday was the "first day we can breathe a sigh of relief," as the fire had been mostly contained.

Since the beginning of the year, wildfires have destroyed more than 80,000 hectares across Spain.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), that's nearly double the area burned during the same period last year.

Scientists say human-caused climate change is making heatwaves longer, hotter and more frequent — drying out landscapes and fueling more destructive wildfires.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. 

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Climate Change Spain Wildfires Madrid Wildfire
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