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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma Responds To Exit Rumours With Statement Century At Lord's

Rohit Sharma Responds To Exit Rumours With Statement Century At Lord's

Rohit Sharma silences critics with a superb century at Lord's in the third ODI against England amid retirement rumours and 2027 World Cup speculation.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma scripted history with Lord's ODI century.
  • Century silenced doubts about his ODI future plans.
  • His 100 anchored India's challenging chase against England.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma produced one of the finest innings of his ODI career, becoming the first Indian batter to score a One Day International century at Lord's during the third ODI against England. The landmark knock came amid intense speculation over his ODI future, with reports in recent days questioning his place in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma Scripts History At The Home Of Cricket

Chasing England's imposing 387/3, Rohit led India's reply with a composed yet attacking innings. The 39-year-old became the first Indian to score an ODI hundred at Lord's, ending a long-standing wait for an Indian batter to reach three figures in the format at the iconic venue.

Several Indian greats, including Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane, have scored Test centuries at Lord's, but no Indian had managed an ODI hundred there before Rohit. He reached the milestone with a mix of authoritative pulls, drives and trademark lofted shots.

Century Comes Amid Questions Over India's Future Plans

The innings could not have come at a more significant moment. In the lead-up to the series decider, reports suggested Rohit's ODI future was under scrutiny and that selectors were planning for a younger top order ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed those reports, insisting there had been no discussion over Rohit's retirement or immediate future. Sunday's century has now shifted the conversation back to his performances on the field.

Rohit And Gill Give India Strong Start

Rohit and captain Shubman Gill laid the platform for India's chase with a fluent opening partnership. Gill played the supporting role while Rohit took on England's attack, keeping India's scoring rate in check despite the steep target.

Their stand ensured India stayed in the contest after England posted 387/3, powered by Ben Duckett's 141, Jacob Bethell's 91 and useful contributions from Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

India's Chase Series Win At Lord's

The third ODI is the deciding match of the three-game series after both teams won one game each. Rohit's century has given India a strong platform in the chase, while also adding another landmark to his decorated international career.

With questions over his future dominating headlines before the match, the opener has responded in the most convincing way possible: with a record-breaking hundred at the Home of Cricket.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic milestone did Rohit Sharma achieve at Lord's?

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to score a One Day International century at Lord's. This landmark was achieved during the third ODI against England.

Why was Rohit Sharma's century particularly significant?

His century came amid intense speculation regarding his ODI future and reports questioning his place in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Had any other Indian cricketers scored an ODI century at Lord's before Rohit Sharma?

No, Rohit was the first Indian to score an ODI hundred at Lord's. While some Indian greats scored Test centuries there, no Indian had reached three figures in an ODI at the venue before him.

What was the BCCI's response to reports about Rohit Sharma's future?

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed those reports. He insisted there had been no discussion over Rohit's retirement or immediate future plans.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs IND Rohit Sharma Century ROHIT SHARMA ENgland Vs India 3rd ODI England Vs India Live
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