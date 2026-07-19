Thousands Gather At Jantar Mantar, Police Say No Permission Given For 'Parliament March'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands gathered for CJP's 'Chalo Parliament' march in Delhi.

Protest demands Education Minister's resignation, NEET exam reforms.

Sonam Wangchuk urged success; wife stated hunger strike condition.

Thousands of supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Parliament' march, even as Delhi Police imposed elaborate security arrangements and warned that no permission had been granted for any procession towards Parliament. The march, led by supporters of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, is scheduled to coincide with the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Opposition leaders, actors and activists extended support to the protest, while authorities said strict action would be taken against any violation of prohibitory orders.

Support Swells

The CJP, which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reforms in the examination system and accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

From Safdarjung Hospital, where he was shifted by police on Saturday, Sonam Wangchuk urged supporters through a message delivered by his wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, to make Monday's mobilisation a success. He described the campaign as India's "second freedom movement", calling for freedom from alleged injustice in examination-related issues and what he termed his illegal detention.

Addressing supporters, Angmo said Wangchuk was prepared to end his hunger strike on Monday if political leaders visited him and assured that the issue of education accountability would be raised during the Monsoon Session.

Actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, along with Opposition leaders including Mahua Moitra, Brinda Karat and Manish Sisodia, visited the protest site to express solidarity. CJP leaders claimed around 20,000 people had already gathered in and around Jantar Mantar ahead of the planned march.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk Will End Hunger Strike, Says Wife, But Sets Condition

Security Tightened

Delhi Police said no permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march towards Parliament and reminded the public that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in force across the New Delhi district.

Authorities warned that protest marches, processions and gatherings outside the designated protest site would invite legal action. Multi-layered barricades, anti-sabotage checks, CCTV surveillance and additional police and paramilitary deployments have been put in place around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory warning commuters of heavy traffic restrictions around the Parliament complex. Police said preventive measures would remain in place throughout the opening day of the Monsoon Session to ensure law and order.

Also Read: CJP Issues Guidelines Ahead Of 'Chalo Parliament' March, Makes Appeal To Protesters