Tired Of Hunting Through WhatsApp Group Settings? This Update Fixes That

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp redesigns group info screen for Android/iOS beta.

New layout introduces Members, Media, and Settings tabs.

These tabs organize participants, shared content, and group settings.

Settings tab further includes Preferences and Privacy sections.

WhatsApp is redesigning the group info screen with a cleaner, more structured layout for both Android and iOS users. The update reorganises settings that were previously scattered across a long scrollable page into clearly defined sections. Instead of hunting through an endless list, users can now find what they need much faster.

The changes are currently available to beta testers on Android and iOS, with a gradual rollout underway. A wider release has not been confirmed yet.

How Is WhatsApp Reorganizing The Group Info Screen?

According to WABetaInfo, the update, first spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.24.3 and later extended to iOS via TestFlight, introduces a tab-based navigation system within the group info screen. The screen is now divided into three tabs: Members, Media, and Settings.

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The Members tab lists all participants in a group, along with their names and roles. Admins are clearly labelled, and users can tap any name to view a profile or start a chat. The Media tab consolidates shared content, including media files, links, documents, and kept messages, into one dedicated spot.

The Settings tab pulls together group permissions, notification preferences, and advanced privacy options, so users are not left digging through unrelated sections to find them.

What Do The New Preferences And Privacy Sections Include?

Within the Settings tab, WhatsApp has added two distinct sections: Preferences and Privacy.

The Preferences section covers Chat Theme, Media Visibility, and Manage Storage. Chat Theme lets users personalise the look of a specific conversation. Media Visibility controls whether group media appears in the phone's gallery. Manage Storage shows how much device space the group is using.

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The Privacy section brings Chat Lock and Encryption together. Chat Lock secures a conversation behind biometric authentication or a passcode. Encryption allows users to verify that their chats are end-to-end encrypted.

Before these changes, all these settings sat in one long list with no clear grouping, making it harder to locate specific options quickly. The rollout is gradual, so not all beta users will see it immediately.