WhatsApp is redesigning the group info screen with a cleaner, more structured layout. It reorganizes settings previously scattered across a long page into clearly defined sections.
Tired Of Hunting Through WhatsApp Group Settings? This Update Fixes That
WhatsApp is replacing its cluttered group info screen with a cleaner tab-based layout. Members, Media, and Settings now each have their own dedicated space.
- WhatsApp redesigns group info screen for Android/iOS beta.
- New layout introduces Members, Media, and Settings tabs.
- These tabs organize participants, shared content, and group settings.
- Settings tab further includes Preferences and Privacy sections.
WhatsApp is redesigning the group info screen with a cleaner, more structured layout for both Android and iOS users. The update reorganises settings that were previously scattered across a long scrollable page into clearly defined sections. Instead of hunting through an endless list, users can now find what they need much faster.
The changes are currently available to beta testers on Android and iOS, with a gradual rollout underway. A wider release has not been confirmed yet.
How Is WhatsApp Reorganizing The Group Info Screen?
According to WABetaInfo, the update, first spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.24.3 and later extended to iOS via TestFlight, introduces a tab-based navigation system within the group info screen. The screen is now divided into three tabs: Members, Media, and Settings.
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The Members tab lists all participants in a group, along with their names and roles. Admins are clearly labelled, and users can tap any name to view a profile or start a chat. The Media tab consolidates shared content, including media files, links, documents, and kept messages, into one dedicated spot.
The Settings tab pulls together group permissions, notification preferences, and advanced privacy options, so users are not left digging through unrelated sections to find them.
What Do The New Preferences And Privacy Sections Include?
Within the Settings tab, WhatsApp has added two distinct sections: Preferences and Privacy.
The Preferences section covers Chat Theme, Media Visibility, and Manage Storage. Chat Theme lets users personalise the look of a specific conversation. Media Visibility controls whether group media appears in the phone's gallery. Manage Storage shows how much device space the group is using.
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The Privacy section brings Chat Lock and Encryption together. Chat Lock secures a conversation behind biometric authentication or a passcode. Encryption allows users to verify that their chats are end-to-end encrypted.
Before these changes, all these settings sat in one long list with no clear grouping, making it harder to locate specific options quickly. The rollout is gradual, so not all beta users will see it immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main change happening to WhatsApp's group info screen?
How is the group info screen being reorganized?
The screen is now divided into three tabs: Members, Media, and Settings. This tab-based navigation system makes it easier to find participants, shared content, and group configurations.
What new sections are included within the Settings tab of the group info screen?
The Settings tab now features two distinct sections: Preferences and Privacy. Preferences covers Chat Theme, Media Visibility, and Manage Storage, while Privacy includes Chat Lock and Encryption.
Who can currently access the updated WhatsApp group info screen?
The changes are currently available to beta testers on both Android and iOS devices. A wider release to all users has not yet been confirmed by WhatsApp.