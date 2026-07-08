iPhone Ultra May Launch In September But Pre-Orders Could Slip To Late 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's first foldable iPhone Ultra expected September unveiling.

Supply chain issues may delay pre-orders until late 2026.

Book-style design, Touch ID, and $2,299-$2,499 price range.

Limited units foresee shipping delays and reseller price hikes.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple is set to unveil its first foldable iPhone at its September event, expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. But getting one early may not be straightforward. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warns that manufacturing constraints could delay pre-orders until the fourth quarter of 2026, meaning buyers might have to wait weeks after the announcement before they can even place an order.

What Do We Know About The iPhone Ultra So Far?

According to Kuo, this is not the first time Apple has staggered a launch this way. Back in 2017, the iPhone X was announced in September, but pre-orders did not open until late October due to production issues. Apple appears to be heading down a similar path with its foldable.

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On the design front, leaks point to a book-style foldable with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, putting it close to an iPad mini in size when fully opened. It is also expected to measure under 5 mm when unfolded.

The device may use Touch ID rather than Face ID, as the slim build reportedly leaves no room for Apple's TrueDepth camera system.

How Much Will The iPhone Ultra Cost And Who Will Buy It?

Pricing is expected to sit between USD 2,299 and USD 2,499, roughly Rs 2.19 lakh to Rs 2.38 lakh, which would make it the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever sold.

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Kuo estimates suppliers will ship around 7 to 8 million foldable units through 2026, far below the 20 to 22 million combined shipments projected for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. With limited supply at launch, Kuo predicts shipping timelines of four to six weeks or more after pre-orders open, and resellers may charge significant premiums.

Apple enters a foldable market that already includes Samsung, Google, OPPO, Huawei, and Honor.