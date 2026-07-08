iPhone 18 Pro Is Ditching The Slim Trend And Packing Something Bigger Instead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro/Max thicker due to new camera, larger batteries.

New variable aperture camera will significantly improve photography, low-light.

Expected larger batteries are 4,288 mAh and 5,567 mAh.

Other features include 2nm chip, smaller Dynamic Island, Apple modem.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are shaping up to be noticeably thicker than their predecessors. New leaks suggest the added bulk is not without reason, as Apple appears to be packing in a major camera upgrade alongside larger batteries. While slimmer designs have been a talking point across the industry, Apple seems to be taking the Pro lineup in a different direction, prioritising function and capability over a thinner chassis.

How Thick Will The iPhone 18 Pro Actually Be?

Recent leaked reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models could measure anywhere between 9.9 mm and 10.9 mm in thickness. That is a significant increase over the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, both of which measured 8.75 mm. Those models were already thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro, which came in at 8.25 mm.

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A big reason behind the added thickness is the inclusion of a variable aperture camera. This would let users manually control how much light reaches the sensor, which could meaningfully improve photography, especially in low-light conditions. The Pro models will also carry larger batteries.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to pack a 4,288 mAh battery, up from 4,252 mAh on the iPhone 17 Pro. The jump is more notable on the Max variant, which is expected to come with a 5,567 mAh battery, compared to 5,088 mAh on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and 5,000 mAh on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

What Other Features Are Expected On The iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond the camera and battery upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, with Face ID potentially moving under the display.

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These would also be the first iPhones to run on a 2 nm chip. Apple is also reportedly replacing Qualcomm modems with its own in-house modem in select regions. A new Dark Cherry colour option is also expected to be part of the lineup.