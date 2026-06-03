PM Expresses Grief Over Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Tragedy, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government offers financial aid to Malviya Nagar fire victims.

Families of deceased to receive Rs 2 lakh compensation.

Injured victims to get Rs 50,000 from PMNRF.

PMO expresses grief, promises all possible assistance.

The Central Government has announced financial assistance for the victims of the deadly fire incident in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, offering compensation to the families of those who lost their lives and to those injured in the blaze.

At least 21 people were killed in a massive fire at the Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Calling the incident "tragic," the PMO said the Prime Minister conveyed his sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The statement added that authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected by the incident.

The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2026

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The PMO further announced that an ex gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased victim.

In addition, those injured in the fire will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each from the PMNRF, according to the statement.