Kuwait Suspends Flights After Iranian Drone Attack Hits Airport, Several Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ceasefire talks uncertain as Iran suspends communication with mediators.

Kuwait suspended commercial flight operations on Wednesday after an Iranian drone attack struck the passenger terminal of Kuwait International Airport, injuring several people and causing significant damage to the facility, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

The incident occurred just hours after Iran and the United States exchanged military strikes in the Gulf region, further heightening tensions amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Airport Hit By Drone Attack

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said a number of hostile drones targeted the passenger building at Kuwait International Airport.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Brig Gen Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said the attack caused severe damage to the terminal and injured several individuals. Authorities did not immediately provide details on the number or condition of those hurt, Associated Press reported.

The airport had only recently resumed operations on June 1 after being closed during the Iran-related conflict.

Escalation Follows Exchange Of Strikes

The drone attack came after the United States military announced late Tuesday that it had launched strikes on an Iranian military facility in response to missile launches targeting Kuwait and Bahrain.

According to the US military, two missiles fired toward Kuwait broke apart before reaching their target, while US and Bahraini forces intercepted missiles aimed at Bahrain. US Central Command also reported intercepting multiple drones directed at American forces stationed in Kuwait.

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Iran Claims Retaliatory Action, US Responds With Fresh Strike

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and another country in the region, though it did not specifically name Kuwait.

The IRGC said the attacks were carried out in response to what it described as a US strike on an oil tanker attempting to reach Iran despite American sanctions and restrictions.

"We had previously warned that in case of aggression, the response would be different and more severe," the Guard said in a statement.

US Central Command said it subsequently carried out strikes against an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest exchange marks another escalation in a conflict that has increasingly drawn in Gulf nations and key strategic infrastructure across the region.

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Conflicting Signals On Ceasefire Talks

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the crisis.

Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim reported that Tehran had suspended communication with mediators involved in ceasefire discussions. The reports suggested growing tensions linked not only to the Iran-US confrontation but also to the parallel conflict involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump, however, rejected reports that negotiations had broken down.

"The conversations between us have been going on continuously," Trump said in a social media post, describing claims of a halt in talks as "false and erroneous."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed cautious optimism regarding ongoing negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, while acknowledging that there was no guarantee of reaching an agreement acceptable to all parties.