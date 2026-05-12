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HomeTechnology'I'm A Red-Blooded Texan': Netanyahu Says This Text Was Traced To A Basement In Pakistan

'I'm A Red-Blooded Texan': Netanyahu Says This Text Was Traced To A Basement In Pakistan

Pakistan has no ties with Israel, but Netanyahu claims it is actively running fake social media accounts to turn American public opinion against the alliance.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 May 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netanyahu claims Pakistan uses bot farms against US-Israel alliance.
  • He cited fake social media accounts from Pakistan influencing opinion.
  • This highlights a broader digital information war alongside conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Pakistan of running a coordinated social media campaign using bot farms and fake accounts to damage the alliance between the United States and Israel. The claim came during a high-profile television interview, where Netanyahu described what he called a broader information war being fought alongside real military conflicts. He pointed to "several countries," with Pakistan cited as a specific example, as being behind efforts to shift American public opinion against Israel.

How Netanyahu Described The Digital Influence Campaign

Speaking in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, which aired on May 10, Netanyahu highlighted what he described as a "hidden digital battlefield" running alongside the physical conflicts Israel is engaged in.

While discussing the decline in support for Israel among younger Americans, Netanyahu said, "We have several countries that basically manipulated social media with bot farms with fake addresses, to break the American sympathy to Israel, to break the American-Israeli alliance."

He went further with a specific example: "You hear a text message, 'I'm a red-blooded Texan. I always supported Israel. But I can't stand what they're doing. I'm turning against Israel.' And then you trace the address to some basement in Pakistan."

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Netanyahu stressed that Israel, while fighting on multiple physical fronts, was "completely exposed on the eighth front, the media war and the social media war."

It is worth noting that Netanyahu did not single out Pakistan exclusively. He made clear that "several countries" are involved in such activities, using Pakistan as one pointed illustration.

What This Means For Pakistan's Role In The Region

Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with Israel and has been openly critical of Israeli military actions in Gaza, as well as recent operations against Iran. At the same time, it has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the broader US-Iran-Israel tensions.

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Netanyahu's accusations add a new layer to that already complex relationship, suggesting that the battle over public narratives has become just as significant as traditional military and diplomatic moves.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Prime Minister Netanyahu accuse Pakistan of doing?

Netanyahu accuses Pakistan of running a coordinated social media campaign using bot farms and fake accounts to damage the US-Israel alliance.

How did Netanyahu describe the social media campaign?

He described it as a 'hidden digital battlefield' and an 'information war' fought alongside physical conflicts.

What is an example Netanyahu gave of this campaign?

He cited a text message from someone claiming to be a Texan turning against Israel, with the address traced back to Pakistan.

Does Netanyahu claim Pakistan is the only country involved?

No, he stated that 'several countries' are involved, using Pakistan as a specific example.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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