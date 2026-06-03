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HomeCities20 Killed In Massive Fire At South Delhi Restaurant

20 Killed In Massive Fire At South Delhi Restaurant

Delhi Restaurant Fire Live Updates: A total of 10 fire tenders were engaged in the firefighting operation.

By : Manoj Verma | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi restaurant fire claims at least ten lives.
  • Multiple fire tenders battled the blaze in Malviya Nagar.
  • Rescue operations continue; cause of fire unknown.
  • Injured individuals taken to hospital for treatment.

At least 20 people were killed in a massive fire at the Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after authorities received information about the blaze.

Given the severity of the fire, the incident was upgraded to a Make-4 fire at around 9.16 am, following which additional firefighting units were dispatched to the location.

A total of 10 fire tenders were engaged in the firefighting operation. No information has been released so far regarding the cause of the fire. 

Also Read: Dawood Network Recruited Youths To Target Influential Person In Delhi; Probe Underway

Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, South District, said "As soon as I received information about the incident this morning, we activated our DDMA cell. All EOCs were informed and instructed to reach the spot immediately. I was supposed to leave for a training program myself, but I postponed it and came here instead."

The restaurant was operating on the ground floor of the building. The exact cause of the fire is still not known, but it is most likely that the blaze originated from the restaurant. "However, we do not yet have complete details. Four bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital. We are awaiting official confirmation regarding their condition and identities. Additionally, seven to eight other people, including those who sustained injuries, have also been taken to the hospital for treatment," he added.

Also Read: Prayagraj Mystery: Four Family Members Found Dead Inside Home, Missing Son Sought By Police

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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire DELHI NEWS Death Toll Rises South Delhi Restaurant Fire Malviya Nagar Fire Lemon Green Restaurant Delhi Restaurant Fire Malviya Nagar Fire Live Updates Delhi Fire Live Updates
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