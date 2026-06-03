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20 Killed In Massive Fire At South Delhi Restaurant
Delhi Restaurant Fire Live Updates: A total of 10 fire tenders were engaged in the firefighting operation.
- Delhi restaurant fire claims at least ten lives.
- Multiple fire tenders battled the blaze in Malviya Nagar.
- Rescue operations continue; cause of fire unknown.
- Injured individuals taken to hospital for treatment.
At least 20 people were killed in a massive fire at the Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after authorities received information about the blaze.
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