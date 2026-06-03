20 Killed In Massive Fire At South Delhi Restaurant

Given the severity of the fire, the incident was upgraded to a Make-4 fire at around 9.16 am, following which additional firefighting units were dispatched to the location.

A total of 10 fire tenders were engaged in the firefighting operation. No information has been released so far regarding the cause of the fire.

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Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, South District, said "As soon as I received information about the incident this morning, we activated our DDMA cell. All EOCs were informed and instructed to reach the spot immediately. I was supposed to leave for a training program myself, but I postponed it and came here instead."

The restaurant was operating on the ground floor of the building. The exact cause of the fire is still not known, but it is most likely that the blaze originated from the restaurant. "However, we do not yet have complete details. Four bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital. We are awaiting official confirmation regarding their condition and identities. Additionally, seven to eight other people, including those who sustained injuries, have also been taken to the hospital for treatment," he added.

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