WhatsApp Is Changing How Your Reaction Tray Looks On iPhone: Here's What's Coming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp updates iOS app with Liquid Glass design.

Reaction tray and context menu to gain translucent look.

Visual consistency planned across app's interface elements.

WhatsApp Update:

WhatsApp is working on expanding its Liquid Glass design language to more parts of the app on iOS. The latest focus is on the message reaction tray and the context menu within conversations. Both elements currently look out of place compared to other parts of the app that have already received the visual update.

According to findings from the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.18.10.70, available on TestFlight, the platform is now developing a more consistent and unified look across the interface by bringing the translucent, glass-like aesthetic to these two specific areas.

Why Does the Reaction Tray & Context Menu Look Different Right Now?

According to WABetaInfo, the reaction tray currently uses a solid and opaque appearance. When a user taps on a message, the reaction tray appears and lets them respond using an emoji.

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This solid look does not match the Liquid Glass style that has already been applied to other parts of the app. The context menu has a similar issue.

While it was updated with Liquid Glass in the chat list, the version that appears inside conversations still uses a simpler background with limited transparency, making it visually inconsistent with the rest of the interface.

What Changes Is WhatsApp Planning For Reaction Tray & Context Menu?

WhatsApp plans to update the reaction tray with a more translucent effect that aligns with the Liquid Glass design already seen elsewhere in the app. This change will also affect the "more" button, which lets users pick emojis beyond the default set.

For the context menu, the update will bring layered transparency effects and a lighter appearance that blends better with the chat background. However, there is currently no blur effect applied to the full conversation when the context menu opens, and it is unclear whether WhatsApp plans to add that in a later update.

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WhatsApp appears to be holding off on a wider rollout until all related interface elements are ready. The voice note player outside of chats is also in line for a similar visual refresh. Once testing wraps up, the updated reaction tray and context menu will roll out gradually to select beta testers first.