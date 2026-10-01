WhatsApp Gets Costlier From Today: Indian Businesses Face New Messaging Charges

Meta has introduced a new pricing structure for the WhatsApp Business Platform from October 1, 2026, changing how businesses in India are billed for customer communications. The revision affects businesses using the platform either through solution providers or through direct integration.

1,000 Service Messages Free Every Month

Under the updated pricing model, each business phone number in India will receive 1,000 service messages at no charge every month. Once that monthly allowance is used, businesses will be billed Rs 0.115 for every delivered service message.

Meta's revised pricing structure applies across markets, although the exact rates differ depending on the country. The company has also stated that service messages will not receive volume-based discounts or tiered pricing.

Service messages are generally sent after a customer initiates a conversation with a business. They can include replies from human customer support representatives as well as responses generated through third-party AI systems. These messages can be exchanged within the 24-hour customer service window that begins after a user contacts a business.

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Utility Messages Also Face New Charges

The pricing changes also extend to utility communications. These are typically transactional messages linked to activities such as order confirmations, shipping notifications and delivery updates.

In India, each delivered utility message will now cost Rs 0.115. Importantly, the charge can apply even when the message is sent during the 24-hour customer service window.

Authentication messages will also be charged at Rs 0.115 per delivered message in India. Marketing messages, meanwhile, carry a higher rate of Rs 0.8631 per delivered message.

The rates published by Meta may not represent the final amount paid by businesses, as applicable taxes and charges from third-party solution providers may be added separately.

Businesses Needed A Payment Method Before October 1

Meta had also warned businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform to ensure that a valid payment method was added to their accounts before the pricing change took effect. In a blog, the company wrote, 'Businesses that don't have a payment method on file by September 30, 2026, may be prohibited from sending service messages on October 1st as the new charges come into effect.'

The changes apply to businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform, whether they access it through a solution provider or directly. Meta has clarified that the revised charges do not affect ordinary WhatsApp users sending personal messages.

Meta Business Agent Has A Separate Pricing Model

The new messaging charges are separate from the pricing associated with Meta Business Agent, the company's AI-powered service designed to help businesses handle customer conversations and provide recommendations. Meta is rolling out Business Agent-related capabilities during 2026. Its AI responses are priced separately at $2 per 1 million tokens, with tokens representing the volume of text processed by the AI system.

Businesses can still receive free messages in certain situations where a customer starts a WhatsApp conversation through an advertisement. However, if Meta Business Agent participates in that conversation, businesses can incur a separate charge based on the AI tokens consumed.

For Indian businesses that rely heavily on WhatsApp for customer support, order updates, authentication or marketing, the revised pricing means messaging costs will now depend more directly on the volume and type of communications delivered each month.