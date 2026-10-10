INDIA Bloc Calls For Massive Protest On October 12 After Detention Of Opposition Leaders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition parties called major protest for October 12.

This follows detention of key INDIA bloc leaders.

Former chief ministers, activists, party leaders were held.

Leaders vowed continued agitation for free, fair elections.

Opposition parties have called for a massive protest on October 12 following the detention of former chief ministers from INDIA bloc parties and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during a crackdown in Delhi on Saturday.

Announcing the protest, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said the Opposition would continue its agitation until the electoral process and system were made free and fair.

"PM Modi is behaving like a leader nearing his downfall. He is afraid of the opposition's protests," Venugopal alleged.

Mamata Banerjee To Stay In Delhi For INDIA Bloc Protest

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said she would remain in Delhi to participate in the INDIA bloc's protest on Monday.

Banerjee was among four former chief ministers detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday amid a widespread crackdown in the national capital. The others were former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

ALSO READ: ‘We’re Not Backing Down’: CJP Protesters To Return To Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Sunday

Left Leaders, Activists Also Detained

Several other Opposition leaders and activists were also detained, including CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby, senior Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who backs the CJP, was detained from his residence in Delhi.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and the party's spokespersons, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained when they arrived at Delhi airport.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: SC To Hear Contempt Plea Against Home Secretary, TMC MP's Petition On Sunday