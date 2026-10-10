India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsINDIA Bloc Calls For Massive Protest On October 12 After Detention Of Opposition Leaders

INDIA Bloc Calls For Massive Protest On October 12 After Detention Of Opposition Leaders

Announcing the protest, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said the Opposition would continue its agitation until the electoral process and system were made free and fair.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opposition parties called major protest for October 12.
  • This follows detention of key INDIA bloc leaders.
  • Former chief ministers, activists, party leaders were held.
  • Leaders vowed continued agitation for free, fair elections.

Opposition parties have called for a massive protest on October 12 following the detention of former chief ministers from INDIA bloc parties and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during a crackdown in Delhi on Saturday.

Announcing the protest, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said the Opposition would continue its agitation until the electoral process and system were made free and fair.

"PM Modi is behaving like a leader nearing his downfall. He is afraid of the opposition's protests," Venugopal alleged.

Mamata Banerjee To Stay In Delhi For INDIA Bloc Protest

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said she would remain in Delhi to participate in the INDIA bloc's protest on Monday.

Banerjee was among four former chief ministers detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday amid a widespread crackdown in the national capital. The others were former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

ALSO READ: ‘We’re Not Backing Down’: CJP Protesters To Return To Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Sunday

Left Leaders, Activists Also Detained

Several other Opposition leaders and activists were also detained, including CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby, senior Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who backs the CJP, was detained from his residence in Delhi.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and the party's spokespersons, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained when they arrived at Delhi airport.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: SC To Hear Contempt Plea Against Home Secretary, TMC MP's Petition On Sunday

Frequently Asked Questions

What event have opposition parties called for?

Opposition parties have called for a massive protest on October 12. This action follows the detention of several leaders, including former chief ministers, during a crackdown in Delhi.

Which prominent political figures were detained recently?

Four former chief ministers—Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Manik Sarkar—were detained. Other prominent leaders and activists, including those from the CJP, were also held.

What is the reason behind the opposition's planned protest?

The protest is in response to the detentions of opposition leaders during a crackdown in Delhi. They aim to continue their agitation until the electoral process and system are made free and fair.

Where did the detentions of opposition leaders occur?

The detentions of opposition leaders, including former chief ministers and CJP members, occurred in Delhi during a widespread crackdown by the Delhi Police.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Oct 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA Bloc Calls For Massive Protest October 12 India Bloc Protest Detention Of Opposition Leaders
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJP Protest Live Updates: CM Rekha Gupta Lauds Police; Delhi Metro Stations Reopen
Protest Live: CM Rekha Gupta Lauds Police; Delhi Metro Stations Reopen
News
‘We’re Not Backing Down’: CJP Protesters To Return To Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Sunday
‘We’re Not Backing Down’: CJP Protesters To Return To Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Sunday
News
CJP Protest: SC To Hear Contempt Plea Against Home Secretary, TMC MP's Petition On Sunday
CJP Protest: SC To Hear Contempt Plea Against Home Secretary On Sunday
World
Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Airport Attacked Again, Evacuated; Air Traffic Halted, Officials Say
Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Airport Attacked Again; Evacuated, Officials Say
Advertisement

Videos

Political Protest: BJP Women Workers Take to Streets in Lucknow, Raise Slogans Against Rahul Gandhi
Market Update: Most Delhi Markets Remain Open as Restrictions Hit Central Delhi
Mass Detentions: Over 500 Protesters Detained as Police Tighten Security Around Jantar Mantar
Nationwide Showdown: 43,000 Security Personnel Deployed Across Delhi as CJP Protest Intensifies
Airport Detention: Abhijeet Dipke Taken Into Custody Mid-Flight, Police Secretly Escort Him Out
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget