Beyond Megapixels: How To Read A Camera Spec Sheet During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Larger sensor size matters more than megapixels for photo quality.

Autofocus and video capabilities significantly impact overall camera experience.

Camera's lens mount shapes future lens choices and versatility.

Match camera specifications to your primary intended usage.

A camera listing is full of numbers, and not all of them matter equally. With Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 now live, here is a plain guide to the specifications that actually shape your photos and videos, using Canon's current entry-level cameras as examples.

Sensor Size Matters More Than Megapixels

A larger sensor generally gathers more light, which helps in dim rooms and gives smoother background blur. The Canon EOS R100 and EOS R50 both use APS-C sensors of about 24 megapixels, so their resolution is almost identical.

The difference lies in the processor, autofocus and video features, not in how many pixels the sensor has. Canon's PowerShot V1 uses a smaller 1.4-inch type sensor of 22.3 megapixels, a trade-off for its pocketable body.

Autofocus And Video Decide The Experience

Autofocus determines how many of your shots are sharp, especially of children, pets or sport. Canon lists Dual Pixel CMOS AF II on the EOS R50, along with uncropped 4K video oversampled from 6K at 30 fps and continuous shooting of up to 15 frames per second with the electronic shutter.

The EOS R100 offers 6.5 frames per second and cropped 4K video at up to 24 fps, which is enough for casual use. If you plan to shoot video, check whether 4K is cropped, since a crop narrows the field of view.

Lens And Mount Shape Your Future Choices

Most cameras in this range ship with an 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens, which is versatile but lets in limited light. Canon's RF mount, used by the R100, R50 and R50 V, has a growing range of lenses, so a fast prime can be added later for portraits and low light.

The R50 V kit comes with a 14-30mm power zoom aimed at vlogging, so the kit lens should match how you shoot. Always check whether a listing is a kit or body only.

Turn Specs Into A Shortlist

Write down your main use, whether family photos, travel, vlogging or sport, and pick the two specifications that matter most for it. Then compare prices on Amazon, where the EOS R100 kit is listed at Rs 44,989 and the EOS R50 V kit at Rs 67,990.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values.

You can explore Canon cameras on Amazon and confirm the final payable amount, seller and warranty before you order.