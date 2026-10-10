Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi, RSS, challenging government over arrests.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained from aircraft, sparking outrage.

BJP counters Rahul Gandhi, citing Indira Gandhi's Emergency actions.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a video shared on social media, saying he has been fighting them and their associates for over a decade.

Gandhi said he understood his opponents “inside out” and was familiar with their tactics.

“I have been fighting Narendra Modi, the RSS and people associated with them for over a decade now. I understand my opponents as well as anyone understands their rivals. I know them inside out and am familiar with their every move,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Modi, Shah, Bhagwat, Others ‘Cowards’

In the video, Gandhi described what he called the defining characteristic of his political opponents as “cowardice”. He named Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, alleging that they were “slowly getting cornered”.

I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand. The core characteristic of these people is cowardice. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space. Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people. And we are going to ensure that what was done to India over the last 10-15 years will never, ever be done again. Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you. We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated. मैं नरेंद्र मोदी, RSS और इनसे जुड़े लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ एक दशक से भी ज़्यादा समय से लड़ रहा हूँ। मैं अपने विरोधियों को उतनी अच्छी तरह समझता हूँ, जितना कोई भी अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को समझता है। मैं इन्हें अंदर तक जानता हूँ, इनकी हर चाल से वाक़िफ़ हूँ। इन लोगों की सबसे बड़ी पहचान है - कायरता। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, मोहन भागवत, ज्ञानेश कुमार, अजीत डोभाल - इस कहानी के खलनायक - अब धीरे-धीरे घिरते जा रहे हैं। इनके चारों तरफ़ से दायरा सिमट रहा है। जो करना है, कर लीजिए। जितनी पुलिस बुलानी है, बुला लीजिए - 10 हज़ार, 20 हज़ार, 50 हज़ार, जितनी चाहें बुला लीजिए। सारे नेताओं को गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए। सारे युवाओं को गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए। हम सबको गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए। घबराइये मत - हम आपको चारों तरफ़ से घेर रहे हैं, और हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं हैं। मेरी बात याद रखिए - हमें जो जानकारी चाहिए, वह हमारे पास पहले से है। हम अपने संविधान की रक्षा करेंगे। हम हिंदुस्तान की जनता की आवाज़ की हिफ़ाज़त करेंगे। और हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि पिछले 10-15 सालों में हिंदुस्तान के साथ जो हुआ है, वह दोबारा कभी, किसी भी सूरत में न हो। हिंदुस्तान के युवाओं, मुझे आप पर गर्व है। अपना विरोध जारी रखिए। हम आपके साथ खड़े हैं। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि इस सरकार और हमारे संविधान पर हमला करने वालों को शिकस्त मिले। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2026

“Their circle is gradually shrinking,” he said.

‘Arrest All Leaders, All Young People’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi challenged the government to deploy more police and detain Opposition leaders and young protesters, asserting that they would not back down.

“Do whatever you want. Call out as many police personnel as you want — 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all,” he said.

“Do not be afraid. We are surrounding you from all sides, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words, we already have the information we need,” he added.

‘We Will Defend The Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said the Opposition would defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the people, adding that it would work to ensure that what he described as the harm inflicted on India over the past 10-15 years was never repeated.

“To the youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you,” he said.

He added that the Opposition would ensure the defeat of the government and those he accused of attacking the Constitution.

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges ‘Dictatorship’ Over Delhi Protest Restrictions

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government over the detention of protesters during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration in Delhi, alleging that the national capital had been effectively sealed off.

In a post on X, Priyanka alleged that 254 MPs had been assaulted and detained unlawfully, violating their basic constitutional rights. She said other protesters from Opposition parties had also faced similar treatment.

First they rough up 254 MPs and detain them completely illegally, infringing on their basic constitutional rights; they do the same to other protestors from Opposition parties. Then they lay siege to the national capital, barricading it and sealing it on all sides, stopping trains and metros, cutting the internet and placing check posts all over. They bash up and detain young men and women exercising their constitutional right to protest. If this isn’t proof that they have cheated the elections with the collusion of the Election Commission, and are terrified that the illegitimacy of their government is being exposed and accountability is being demanded, then what is? India is not a democracy anymore. It is a dictatorship being run by Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Amit Shah. All those who are colluding with them to subvert democracy are committing treason against the nation. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2026

She claimed that Delhi was subsequently surrounded by barricades, train and metro services were stopped, internet access was suspended and checkpoints were set up at multiple locations.

Priyanka alleged that young men and women exercising their constitutional right to protest had been assaulted and detained. She also questioned the Election Commission’s role in the electoral process, asking whether the developments indicated alleged collusion in electoral irregularities and whether the government feared questions about its legitimacy and demands for accountability.

“India is no longer a democracy. It is a dictatorship being run by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” she said.

She further alleged that those helping weaken and destroy democracy were acting against the country.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Detained

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police inside their aircraft soon after it landed in the national capital. They had arrived from Mumbai for the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard objecting to police personnel entering the aircraft to detain them. He alleged that the police were preventing them from disembarking and inconveniencing other passengers.

“You can see the direction in which the country is heading. They have come here to arrest us directly from the aircraft,” he said.

Comparing the action with the Emergency-era government of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Dipke alleged that the police action amounted to dictatorship.

“Even Indira Gandhi did not do this. Delhi Police has entered the aircraft to arrest us. This is outright dictatorship. We have come here to be arrested, so come and arrest us,” he said.

BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks

Earlier, the BJP criticised Gandhi, with party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad saying that he should not speak about the Emergency.

Referring to Gandhi’s grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Prasad said the world knew what she had done. He also said people had rejected what he described as anarchy.