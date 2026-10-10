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English NewsNews‘India Is No Longer A Democracy’: Priyanka Gandhi Alleges ‘Dictatorship’; Rahul Backs Youth Protests

‘India Is No Longer A Democracy’: Priyanka Gandhi Alleges ‘Dictatorship’; Rahul Backs Youth Protests

Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi and RSS, urging arrests of all Opposition leaders and young protesters. Priyanka Gandhi alleged “dictatorship” over Delhi protest detentions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi, RSS, challenging government over arrests.
  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained from aircraft, sparking outrage.
  • BJP counters Rahul Gandhi, citing Indira Gandhi's Emergency actions.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a video shared on social media, saying he has been fighting them and their associates for over a decade.

Gandhi said he understood his opponents “inside out” and was familiar with their tactics.

“I have been fighting Narendra Modi, the RSS and people associated with them for over a decade now. I understand my opponents as well as anyone understands their rivals. I know them inside out and am familiar with their every move,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Modi, Shah, Bhagwat, Others ‘Cowards’

In the video, Gandhi described what he called the defining characteristic of his political opponents as “cowardice”. He named Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, alleging that they were “slowly getting cornered”.

“Their circle is gradually shrinking,” he said.

‘Arrest All Leaders, All Young People’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi challenged the government to deploy more police and detain Opposition leaders and young protesters, asserting that they would not back down.

“Do whatever you want. Call out as many police personnel as you want — 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all,” he said.

“Do not be afraid. We are surrounding you from all sides, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words, we already have the information we need,” he added.

‘We Will Defend The Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said the Opposition would defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the people, adding that it would work to ensure that what he described as the harm inflicted on India over the past 10-15 years was never repeated.

“To the youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you,” he said.

He added that the Opposition would ensure the defeat of the government and those he accused of attacking the Constitution.

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges ‘Dictatorship’ Over Delhi Protest Restrictions

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government over the detention of protesters during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration in Delhi, alleging that the national capital had been effectively sealed off.

In a post on X, Priyanka alleged that 254 MPs had been assaulted and detained unlawfully, violating their basic constitutional rights. She said other protesters from Opposition parties had also faced similar treatment.

She claimed that Delhi was subsequently surrounded by barricades, train and metro services were stopped, internet access was suspended and checkpoints were set up at multiple locations.

Priyanka alleged that young men and women exercising their constitutional right to protest had been assaulted and detained. She also questioned the Election Commission’s role in the electoral process, asking whether the developments indicated alleged collusion in electoral irregularities and whether the government feared questions about its legitimacy and demands for accountability.

“India is no longer a democracy. It is a dictatorship being run by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” she said.

She further alleged that those helping weaken and destroy democracy were acting against the country.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Detained 

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police inside their aircraft soon after it landed in the national capital. They had arrived from Mumbai for the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard objecting to police personnel entering the aircraft to detain them. He alleged that the police were preventing them from disembarking and inconveniencing other passengers.

“You can see the direction in which the country is heading. They have come here to arrest us directly from the aircraft,” he said.

Comparing the action with the Emergency-era government of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Dipke alleged that the police action amounted to dictatorship.

“Even Indira Gandhi did not do this. Delhi Police has entered the aircraft to arrest us. This is outright dictatorship. We have come here to be arrested, so come and arrest us,” he said.

BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks

Earlier, the BJP criticised Gandhi, with party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad saying that he should not speak about the Emergency.

Referring to Gandhi’s grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Prasad said the world knew what she had done. He also said people had rejected what he described as anarchy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Rahul Gandhi stated he has been fighting?

Rahul Gandhi stated he has been fighting Narendra Modi, the RSS, and people associated with them for over a decade. He claims to understand their tactics

How was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders were detained by Delhi Police inside their aircraft soon after it landed in the national capital. He compared the action to dictatorship.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi CJP Protest
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