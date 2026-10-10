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English NewsNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee Detained In Delhi During Protest, Seen With Band-Aid Over Mouth

Mamata Banerjee Detained In Delhi During Protest, Seen With Band-Aid Over Mouth

Following the protest, Delhi Police personnel detained Banerjee and forced her into a vehicle. Several other TMC leaders were also detained.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Mamata Banerjee detained protesting Election Commissioner in Delhi.
  • Banerjee, with viral mouth Band-Aid, taken to unknown location.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday (October 10) while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital. Banerjee, along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and other party leaders, was staging a sit-in at the South Avenue bus stand when the police detained them.

The detention led to a heated exchange between TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and the police. As Banerjee was being taken away, O’Brien was heard shouting, “Don't touch Mamata Banerjee.” TMC workers also raised slogans against the police.

Mamata Banerjee Protests With ‘Election Commission Has Looted Bengal’ Posters

Banerjee and the TMC MPs were holding posters alleging vote rigging during their protest. The posters read, “The Election Commission has looted Bengal. Vote rigging has taken place in Bihar, Bengal, and many other places.”

Following the protest, Delhi Police personnel detained Banerjee and forced her into a vehicle. Several other TMC leaders were also detained.

ALSO READ: Abhijeet Dipke’s Grandmother Dies In Maharashtra As CJP Founder Remains In Delhi Police Custody

Mamata Banerjee’s Band-Aid Photo Goes Viral

Banerjee was seen protesting with a Band-Aid covering her mouth. The photograph has since gone viral on social media.

Former MP Saket Gokhale said that Banerjee and five other TMC leaders had been detained by the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a social media post, Gokhale said, “Mamata Didi and five of us have been detained by the Delhi Police in a prison vehicle outside her residence.”

He added that they were being taken to an unknown location and described the incident as the death of democracy in India.

Kejriwal's Plea To The Country

Additionally, Arvind Kejriwal has also called for Jantar Mantar to be created across the country. He has urged people from all parts of the country to come to Jantar Mantar, using whatever means they can.

ALSO READ: ‘Nalayak Neta’: Sambit Patra Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks After Meeting President Murmu

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Mamata Banerjee detained by the Delhi Police?

Mamata Banerjee was detained by Delhi Police while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging vote rigging in Bengal, Bihar, and other places.

Where did the detention of Mamata Banerjee take place?

Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders were detained at the South Avenue bus stand in Delhi while staging a sit-in protest.

What were the main allegations made during Mamata Banerjee's protest?

The protest alleged that the Election Commission had 'looted Bengal' and that vote rigging occurred in Bengal, Bihar, and many other places.

What notable visual detail was reported about Banerjee during the protest?

Mamata Banerjee was seen protesting with a Band-Aid covering her mouth. This photograph subsequently went viral on social media.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Jantar Mantar Protest Mamata Banerjee Detained In Delhi Mamata Banerjee Seen With Band-Aid Over Mouth
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