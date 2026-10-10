Mamata Banerjee Detained In Delhi During Protest, Seen With Band-Aid Over Mouth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Mamata Banerjee detained protesting Election Commissioner in Delhi.

Banerjee, with viral mouth Band-Aid, taken to unknown location.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday (October 10) while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital. Banerjee, along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and other party leaders, was staging a sit-in at the South Avenue bus stand when the police detained them.

The detention led to a heated exchange between TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and the police. As Banerjee was being taken away, O’Brien was heard shouting, “Don't touch Mamata Banerjee.” TMC workers also raised slogans against the police.

Mamata Banerjee Protests With ‘Election Commission Has Looted Bengal’ Posters

Banerjee and the TMC MPs were holding posters alleging vote rigging during their protest. The posters read, “The Election Commission has looted Bengal. Vote rigging has taken place in Bihar, Bengal, and many other places.”

VIDEO | Delhi: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party leaders sit on a dharna at a bus stand at South Avenue, detained by Delhi Police. #DelhiPolice #TMC #MamataBanerjee #DelhiNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/pNoqjY2qkg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026

Following the protest, Delhi Police personnel detained Banerjee and forced her into a vehicle. Several other TMC leaders were also detained.

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Mamata Banerjee’s Band-Aid Photo Goes Viral

Banerjee was seen protesting with a Band-Aid covering her mouth. The photograph has since gone viral on social media.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pasted a band-aid over her mouth as a mark of protest (Source: MTMC) https://t.co/Qvhuvg6Ioh — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026

Former MP Saket Gokhale said that Banerjee and five other TMC leaders had been detained by the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a social media post, Gokhale said, “Mamata Didi and five of us have been detained by the Delhi Police in a prison vehicle outside her residence.”

He added that they were being taken to an unknown location and described the incident as the death of democracy in India.

Kejriwal's Plea To The Country

Additionally, Arvind Kejriwal has also called for Jantar Mantar to be created across the country. He has urged people from all parts of the country to come to Jantar Mantar, using whatever means they can.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal detained by Delhi Police. https://t.co/9URcPP9Rex — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

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