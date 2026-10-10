NIA Registers FIR Over Alleged Flydubai Hijack Bid After Co-Pilot Stabs Smit Machchhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flydubai co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian captain during flight September 30.

Passengers, crew restrained co-pilot; aircraft landed safely, Saudi Arabia.

India's NIA registered case; citing alleged hijack attempt, pilot attack.

Injured Captain Machchhar is recovering well after surgery in Abu Dhabi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR into an alleged attempt to hijack or crash a Flydubai passenger aircraft after its Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit during a flight on September 30.

The case has been registered under Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). According to the FIR, the Centre directed the agency to investigate the incident, citing the alleged attack on an Indian pilot and the suspected attempt to hijack or crash a passenger aircraft.

What Happened On Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

Flydubai flight FZ1073 departed Dubai on September 30 with 174 passengers and six crew members on board. The aircraft was being operated by Captain Machchhar, an Indian national, and an Omani first officer when the alleged assault took place.

According to the FIR, the first officer stabbed the captain in an incident that passengers reported was an attempt to hijack the aircraft or cause it to crash. Machchhar sustained deep cuts to his head and hands.

Passengers and crew members allegedly managed to overpower and restrain the co-pilot. Other pilots on board then took control of the aircraft and landed it safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia, at 10.45 am Gulf Standard Time (GST).

Saudi authorities arrested the co-pilot following the emergency landing.

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Why Has The NIA Taken Up The Case?

The FIR states that the Centre received information about the alleged attack and determined that the offences involved fell under the Anti-Hijacking Act and the UAPA. Both provisions cited in the case are scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

Invoking sub-sections (5) and (8) of Section 6, read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, the government directed the NIA to register a case and begin an investigation.

The Centre said the alleged attack on an Indian pilot, along with the suspected attempt to hijack or crash a passenger aircraft, warranted an investigation by India's principal anti-terrorism agency.

However, the FIR does not establish a motive for the alleged attack or identify any additional individuals as participants in a conspiracy.

What Is Captain Smit Machchhar's Health Update?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last Wednesday that Captain Machchhar was responding well to treatment following an operation at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in the UAE had remained in regular contact with Machchhar's family, doctors, hospital officials and local authorities to monitor his condition.

"According to the information that we have, his health is improving, and after operation, he is in the stage of recuperation. He is responding well," Jaiswal said during his bi-weekly media briefing.

India's ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, had visited Machchhar in hospital on October 1. Mittal said at the time that the captain was in good health and recovering well.

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