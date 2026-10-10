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English NewsSportsFootballPortugal Suspends Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally, Opens Disciplinary Case

Portugal Suspends Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally, Opens Disciplinary Case

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a provisional suspension from Portugal after leaving the national team camp amid a dispute over playing time.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal's camp due to a playing time dispute.
  • Federation initiated disciplinary action, provisionally suspending him.
  • Ronaldo apologized, accepted punishment, affirming desire for future play.

Ronaldo Suspended: Cristiano Ronaldo’s dispute with Portugal has escalated, with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) taking disciplinary action against the veteran forward following his departure from the national team camp. The 41-year-old left the squad ahead of Portugal’s Nations League meeting with Denmark after reportedly becoming unhappy with head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo was left on the bench for the game against Norway, prompting a disagreement over what he believed had been promised regarding his playing time.

The episode has now moved beyond a reported disagreement, as the federation begins a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his exit.

FPF's Disciplinary Proceedings Against Ronaldo

The FPF released a statement over proceedings being initiated against Ronaldo, with the matter sent to its Disciplinary Investigation Commission for further examination.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, following a decision by the Non-Professional Section on October 9, 2026,"

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According to the governing body, Ronaldo was initially handed an automatic provisional suspension.

A further suspension was subsequently imposed, and the case has been classified as "urgent."

The federation has yet to announce a final sanction. It has also stated that information relating to the investigation will remain confidential until the process is complete, leaving the eventual consequences for the Portugal captain unclear.

Ronaldo Apologises & Accepts Possible Punishment

Ronaldo has already addressed his departure, apologising to his Portugal teammates and supporters and acknowledging that leaving the camp was the wrong decision.

He also called on the federation to discipline him for his actions.

Earlier this week, the forward indicated that he was prepared to accept whatever punishment the authorities decided to impose.

Despite the controversy, he also reaffirmed his desire to continue representing Portugal.

The investigation now places Ronaldo’s immediate international future under scrutiny, although no final decision has been communicated.

For now, the FPF’s proceedings will determine how the incident is handled, with the outcome expected only after the disciplinary process has concluded.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave the Portugal national team camp?

Ronaldo left the camp due to unhappiness with head coach Jorge Jesus. He disagreed over his playing time after being benched for the game against Norway.

What action has the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) taken against Ronaldo?

The FPF has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo, sending the matter to its Disciplinary Investigation Commission. Provisional and further suspensions have been imposed.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo responded to the disciplinary action?

Ronaldo has apologized to his Portugal teammates and supporters, admitting his departure was the wrong decision. He has accepted possible punishment and reaffirmed his desire to continue representing Portugal.

What is the current status of the disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo?

The FPF's investigation is ongoing and confidential, with the case classified as

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Nations League UEFA Jorge Jesus
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