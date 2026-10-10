Portugal Suspends Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally, Opens Disciplinary Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal's camp due to a playing time dispute.

Federation initiated disciplinary action, provisionally suspending him.

Ronaldo apologized, accepted punishment, affirming desire for future play.

Ronaldo Suspended: Cristiano Ronaldo’s dispute with Portugal has escalated, with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) taking disciplinary action against the veteran forward following his departure from the national team camp. The 41-year-old left the squad ahead of Portugal’s Nations League meeting with Denmark after reportedly becoming unhappy with head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo was left on the bench for the game against Norway, prompting a disagreement over what he believed had been promised regarding his playing time.

The episode has now moved beyond a reported disagreement, as the federation begins a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his exit.

FPF's Disciplinary Proceedings Against Ronaldo

The FPF released a statement over proceedings being initiated against Ronaldo, with the matter sent to its Disciplinary Investigation Commission for further examination.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, following a decision by the Non-Professional Section on October 9, 2026,"

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According to the governing body, Ronaldo was initially handed an automatic provisional suspension.

A further suspension was subsequently imposed, and the case has been classified as "urgent."

The federation has yet to announce a final sanction. It has also stated that information relating to the investigation will remain confidential until the process is complete, leaving the eventual consequences for the Portugal captain unclear.

Ronaldo Apologises & Accepts Possible Punishment

Ronaldo has already addressed his departure, apologising to his Portugal teammates and supporters and acknowledging that leaving the camp was the wrong decision.

He also called on the federation to discipline him for his actions.

Earlier this week, the forward indicated that he was prepared to accept whatever punishment the authorities decided to impose.

Despite the controversy, he also reaffirmed his desire to continue representing Portugal.

The investigation now places Ronaldo’s immediate international future under scrutiny, although no final decision has been communicated.

For now, the FPF’s proceedings will determine how the incident is handled, with the outcome expected only after the disciplinary process has concluded.