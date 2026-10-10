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English NewsNewsWorldSaudi Arabia's Riyadh Airport Attacked Again, Evacuated; Air Traffic Halted, Officials Say

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Airport Attacked Again, Evacuated; Air Traffic Halted, Officials Say

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was attacked again, prompting evacuation and a halt to air traffic. The incident comes two days after an attack killed three Saudi citizens.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riyadh airport attacked Saturday, evacuated, halting air traffic.
  • Follows week of attacks, Houthis claimed earlier incidents.
  • Escalating Yemen conflict drives frequent attacks on Saudi capital.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was attacked again on Saturday, prompting an evacuation and a halt to air traffic, two regional officials told The Associated Press.

One official said the airport had been evacuated, while the other confirmed that air traffic had stopped. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The latest incident comes two days after three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, were killed in an attack at the airport. The facility has faced a series of attacks over the past week amid escalating conflict involving the Saudi-led coalition and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

Series Of Attacks Target Riyadh Airport

The Houthis had claimed responsibility for earlier attacks, including an assault on Wednesday that killed a Sudanese national and wounded eight other people. There was no immediate statement from the group following Saturday’s reported attack.

A Riyadh resident, Ahmed Sayed, told AP that he heard at least two loud explosions that shook the Saudi capital.

King Khalid International Airport issued an alert advising passengers to check their flight status with airlines before travelling to the airport.

Yemen Conflict Escalates

The attacks come as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces intensifies. The Saudi-led coalition has been providing air support to government forces in an effort to reverse recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea.

The latest attack adds to security concerns surrounding the Saudi capital’s main international airport amid the escalating regional conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday?

The airport was attacked again, prompting an evacuation and a halt to air traffic. Residents reported hearing loud explosions that shook the capital.

Who is responsible for the recent attacks on the airport?

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for earlier attacks. There was no immediate statement from the group regarding Saturday's incident.

What is the reason for the attacks on King Khalid International Airport?

The attacks are amid escalating conflict involving the Saudi-led coalition and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. Fighting between the groups has intensified.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Riyadh Breaking News ABP Live Riyadh Airport Attacked
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