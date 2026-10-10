‘We’re Not Backing Down’: CJP Protesters To Return To Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Sunday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajinkya Shinde announced Sunday protest, demanding CEC resignation.

Shinde alleged government suppression, fearing protesters' unity.

CJP raised concerns over detained leaders' whereabouts, access.

Ajinkya Shinde, who has been handed over the responsibility of taking the CJP movement forward by founder Abhijeet Dipke, announced that protesters will march to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar again on Sunday at 10 am, vowing to continue their agitation until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. Shinde accused the Modi government of fearing the protesters’ unity and alleged that the authorities were trying to suppress the movement through detentions.

“The Modi Govt fears that if we unite again, their throne will be at stake. But we’re not backing down!” he said, urging supporters to gather in large numbers and continue protesting wherever police stop them.

‘We Went To Demand Voting Rights For 12 Cr People’

In a video message, Shinde said the protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the restoration of voting rights for 12 crore voters, alleging that their rights had been taken away under the Election Commission’s actions.

He claimed that the authorities detained Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, student leaders, volunteers and other protesters in an attempt to discourage the movement. Shinde said the detentions would not force them to return home and described the protest as the beginning of a renewed struggle.

CJP Raises Concern Over Detained Leaders’ Whereabouts

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also raised concerns over the whereabouts of Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, alleging that they had been taken away by Delhi Police and that the party had been unable to contact them for 10 hours.

In a social media post, CJP demanded the immediate release of all detainees and questioned where the three were being held.

“Where is Delhi Police holding them? How can it be acceptable to abduct someone like this?” the party said, alleging that even the lawyers could not reach the detained individuals.

CJP Says Dipke’s Family Wants To Speak To Him

CJP separately said Dipke’s family wanted to speak to him ahead of his grandmother’s last rites, scheduled for Sunday morning.

“His family wants to talk to him. They’re going to perform his grandmother’s last rites tomorrow morning. The least they deserve is to talk to him,” the party said, reiterating its demand for the release of all detainees.

The allegations regarding the detainees’ whereabouts and access to legal counsel were made by CJP. A response from Delhi Police was not included in the statements provided.