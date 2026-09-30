Apple Pay Launches In India Ahead Of UPI MDR Rollout: What Users Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple Pay launched in India supporting diverse payment methods.

Axis Bank customers, PayU merchants gain initial access.

Secure Element, DAN, biometrics protect card details.

Apple has brought its Apple Pay service to India, opening up a new option for users to make card payments through Apple devices. The service will support in-app purchases, online transactions and payments at physical stores.

The rollout will take place over the next few weeks, with iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad users able to access the service. Support for Mac will be added soon, reported Business Line.

Axis Bank credit card customers will be the first in India to get access, with Mastercard and Visa cards supported. Apple has also tied up with PayU to extend Apple Pay across its merchant network.

Apple Pay India Launch: Axis Bank Customers Can Add Cards

Axis Bank is the first Indian bank to offer Apple Pay to its customers. Holders of eligible Axis Bank Mastercard and Visa credit cards can add their cards to Apple Wallet either through the bank's mobile banking app or directly through Apple Wallet.

After adding a card, customers can use Apple Pay for eligible payments using their Apple devices.

For contactless payments at stores, users need to double-click the side button on their iPhone or Apple Watch, authenticate the transaction and hold the device near a payment terminal.

Apple Pay is designed to work at grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail outlets and other participating merchants.

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How Apple Pay Will Secure Card Information

Apple has said that card details will not be stored directly on the user's device or on Apple servers.

When a credit card is added to Apple Pay, the customer receives a unique Device Account Number (DAN). This number is encrypted and stored in the Secure Element, a certified chip designed to protect payment information.

The card number is also not shared with the merchant, according to Apple.

Payments are authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID or the device passcode, along with a one-time dynamic security code.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said the service has been introduced in India as consumers increasingly adopt cashless payments while seeking security and privacy.

She said Apple Pay would allow users to make card payments in stores without an additional app, PIN or OTP and complete online transactions without repeatedly entering payment details.

PayU To Enable Apple Pay Across Its Merchant Network

PayU is working with Apple to bring the payment service to its merchant network.

Nikhil Mehta, senior vice president, partnerships and business head, growth initiatives (cross-border payments and affordability) at PayU, said the company would help merchants handle the technical integration and compliance processes required for Apple Pay.

Through PayU's unified checkout, merchants will be able to offer Apple Pay as another payment option, the company said.

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Axis Bank Says Apple Pay Adds Choice For Credit Card Users

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank, said the launch would give its credit card customers greater choice and flexibility.

He said the service would be available across the Mastercard and Visa networks.

Apple Pay's entry comes into an Indian digital payments market currently dominated by Walmart-backed PhonePe and Google's Google Pay. The launch also takes place weeks before MDR is set to be imposed on UPI payments.