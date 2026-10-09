CJP Protest Live Updates: Abhijeet Dipke Vows Remains Steadfast As Delhi Sees Tight Security

CJP Delhi Protest Live Update: Authorities in Delhi have stepped up security measures ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10. The measures include prohibitory orders, denial of permission for the demonstration and a request to restrict access to 57 metro stations.

The Delhi Police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district, restricting the assembly of more than five people. Police have also denied permission for the protest called by the CJP and some student organisations.

Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Range, Nupur Prasad, said on Friday that the application seeking permission was received on October 7, just three days before the planned demonstration. According to police guidelines, applications must be submitted at least 10 days in advance.

Delhi Police Seek Restrictions At 57 Metro Stations

The Delhi Police have also asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday until Saturday, citing the possibility of an "unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations".

In a letter sent on Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Rajneesh Gupta said the frequency of metro trains passing through these stations could also be reduced on October 10, depending on the situation. The proposed restrictions are linked to the planned CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

The stations listed in the request include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, INA, Hauz Khas, Azadpur, Jamia Millia Islamia, Shaheen Bagh, Welcome and Rohini West.

CJP Protest Targets CEC Over SIR Allegations

The CJP has called the demonstration against Kumar over allegations of voter-list tampering during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The allegations also concern claims that the CEC bypassed his two colleagues to make changes involving Form 6, which is used to register as a voter.

The police cited the late submission of the application and alleged violations of rules during a previous demonstration as reasons for denying permission. Section 163 of the BNSS empowers authorities to issue orders to prevent potential disturbances and maintain public order.

The proposed metro restrictions are a request to the DMRC; the information provided does not confirm whether the corporation has agreed to implement them.