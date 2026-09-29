Samsung Galaxy S26 Price Hike: Festive Season Brings Up To 17% Shock For Buyers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung raised Galaxy S26 smartphone prices across India.

Entry-level Galaxy S26 256GB rose Rs 15,000, exceeding 1 lakh.

All S26, S26+, and Ultra variants now cost more.

Rising component costs contribute to this broader market trend.

Samsung has sharply increased the prices of its Galaxy S26 flagship smartphones in India, with some models now costing significantly more than they did when the series debuted earlier this year. The steepest revision affects the entry-level Galaxy S26, whose 256 GB variant has become Rs 15,000 more expensive.

Galaxy S26 256 GB Price Jumps Rs 15,000

As seen on the official website, Samsung has raised the price of the Galaxy S26 256 GB from its January launch price of Rs 87,999 to Rs 1,02,999.

That represents an increase of roughly 17% within months of the phone's launch. The latest revision also pushes the starting price of the standard Galaxy S26 above the Rs 1 lakh mark.

The Galaxy S26 family had already arrived in India at higher prices than its predecessor. At launch, the flagship range was priced approximately 8-15% above the Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra originally started at Rs 1,39,999, while the Galaxy S26+ carried a starting price of Rs 1,19,999.

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Galaxy S26, S26+ And Ultra All Get More Expensive

The price revision covers multiple storage configurations across the Galaxy S26 lineup.

The 512 GB Galaxy S26 now costs Rs 1,22,999, reflecting a 13.9% increase. The 256 GB Galaxy S26+ has climbed 12.5% to Rs 1,34,999, while its 512 GB version is now priced at Rs 1,54,999 after a 10.7% increase.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has also received substantial price revisions. Its 256 GB variant now costs Rs 1,54,999, marking a 10.7% increase over its earlier price. The 512 GB model has risen 9.4% and is now available for Rs 1,74,999.

At the top of the range, the 1 TB Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs 2,14,999.

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Higher Component Costs Blamed For Price Revision

Industry sources cited by PTI have linked the latest increases to rising expenses associated with memory chips, motherboards and other electronic components.

The timing places Samsung's price increase against a wider trend of more expensive premium smartphones in the Indian market. Flagship devices have increasingly crossed the Rs 1 lakh threshold, particularly in higher-storage configurations.

Apple has also reportedly increased pricing for its latest iPhone 18 range compared with the preceding iPhone 17 series. According to the report, the new lineup is carrying price increases of around 20-43%.

The premium segment is therefore entering a period where buyers are facing considerably higher upfront costs for flagship smartphones. Apple's foldable iPhone Duo, meanwhile, is reportedly priced at approximately Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh in India, putting it in the same broad price territory as some of Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback models.

For Samsung buyers considering the Galaxy S26 series, the latest revision means checking current retail pricing is particularly important, as launch prices no longer reflect what shoppers will pay for several variants.