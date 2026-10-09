Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poco M8x 5G features a massive 7,900mAh battery.

Priced ₹18,999, it runs Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor.

Its 6.9-inch display has lower 720p HD+ resolution.

Strong battery life compromises display quality and weight.

Poco M8x Review: The smartphone market is now obsessed with AI features, camera megapixels and processors that promise to turn every phone into a gaming console, Poco appears to have a simpler pitch for the M8x 5G: give people a battery that refuses to quit. And not just any battery. We're talking 7,900mAh. That's the kind of number that makes GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer, forget every other specification on the sheet.

The Poco M8x 5G is listed at Rs 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. It also brings a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor, a 50MP rear camera, Android 16 and a 6.9-inch display.

But there's a catch. The display resolution is 720 × 1,600 pixels, despite the specification sheet labelling it Full HD. And at 232g, this isn't exactly a featherweight either.

So, while Gennie is busy composing a love letter to the battery, I'm going to ask the more important question: What exactly are you sacrificing to get all that endurance?

ALSO READ: Oppo F35 Pro Review: The Smartphone Equivalent Of A Swiss Army Knife

Poco M8x 5G Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

7,900mAh battery is the headline attraction

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 for everyday smartphone tasks

128GB storage with a dedicated memory card slot

50MP rear camera with multiple shooting modes

Protective case and charging adapter included in the box (at this price)

What Doesn't

720 × 1,600-pixel resolution on a 6.9-inch screen

Base model offers just 4GB RAM

50MP camera resolution tells us little about actual image quality

Bluetooth 5.1 is an older specification than some competing implementations

Charging speed and real-world battery endurance need verification

7,900mAh: GennieGPT Has Found Its Religion

✨ GennieGPT: “SEVEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED! This phone has more stamina than a marathon runner on an energy drink! Charge it once and forget where you kept the charger!”

Shayak: That's a lot of enthusiasm for a battery you haven't tested. The Poco M8x 5G's 7,900mAh battery is easily its most interesting specification. At this price, a battery of that capacity gives the phone a clear identity: it's built to appeal to people who prioritise endurance over chasing the latest performance numbers.

Think commuters who spend hours travelling, people who stream videos throughout the day, delivery workers who depend on their phones, or anyone who finds charging their device twice a day deeply irritating.

Battery capacity is only one part of the equation. Screen brightness, processor efficiency, network reception, software optimisation and how you use your phone all influence endurance. A 7,900mAh battery gives Poco a substantial advantage on paper, but it doesn't automatically guarantee a particular number of days.

A 6.9-Inch Screen With A Pixel Problem

✨ GennieGPT: “6.9 inches! A giant screen! Perfect for movies, gaming, social media and watching cooking videos while you burn your dinner!”

Shayak: Finally, a use case that accurately describes half the internet. The Poco M8x 5G has a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 720 × 1,600 pixels. That's a sizeable screen, but the resolution deserves a closer look.

The specification listing calls it Full HD. It isn't Full HD by the usual resolution standards. At 720 × 1,600 pixels, it sits in the HD+ category.

✨ GennieGPT: “But the screen is enormous! Surely more inches mean more pixels?”

Shayak: That's not how pixels work, Gennie. You can't order extra resolution by the inch. A larger display can make videos, reading and browsing more comfortable, but the resolution determines how much fine detail the panel can show. Spread the same pixel count across a larger area, and individual pixels become easier to notice.

For someone who mostly uses WhatsApp, makes calls and scrolls through social media, this may not be a deal-breaker. If you spend hours reading articles, watching high-resolution video or playing games with detailed graphics, the lower resolution deserves serious consideration.

The key question isn't whether 6.9 inches sounds impressive. It's whether you want a huge screen or a sharp one. Ideally, you'd get both.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5: Everyday Hero Or Budget Pretender?

✨ GennieGPT: “Snapdragon 4 Gen 5! Octa-core processor! 2.4GHz clock speed! Qualcomm inside! This thing is going to eat benchmarks for breakfast!”

Shayak: Please stop feeding processors imaginary meals. The Poco M8x 5G comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.4GHz and an Adreno GPU. It runs Android 16. Those specifications point towards a phone intended for everyday use rather than a device built around flagship-level gaming performance.

For calls, messaging, browsing, video streaming and routine applications, the processor is the relevant starting point. But we don't have benchmark results, sustained performance tests or gaming data to establish how well the phone handles heavier workloads.

✨ GennieGPT: “Eight cores! Eight tiny employees working around the clock!”

Shayak: Performance depends on more than the number of CPU cores or their maximum clock speed. Memory capacity, software optimisation, graphics performance and thermal behaviour also matter. The RAM configurations are worth considering, too. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

If you tend to keep multiple apps open, the 6GB version is the one I'd investigate first. But I'd want to see real-world multitasking tests before making a definitive recommendation.

The 50MP Camera Has Entered The Chat

✨ GennieGPT: “50MP rear camera! HDR! Night Mode! Portraits! Ultra HD! Time-lapse! Dual Video! Shayak, we have a Hollywood production studio!”

Shayak: The Poco M8x 5G sports a 50MP rear camera and an LED flash. Its advertised camera modes include HDR, Portrait, Night Mode, Google Lens, time-lapse, watermarking, live movements and Dual Video.

That's a reasonably broad collection of shooting options for everyday photography. The presence of Night Mode and HDR is useful for those who want iPhone-y photos, while Google Lens can help identify objects, recognise text and search for information using the camera, which I find pretty handy and appreciate having it around.

232 Grams: That's A Lot Of Smartphone

✨ GennieGPT: “A 6.9-inch display, a 7,900mAh battery and a 232g body! It's a smartphone with superhero proportions!”

Shayak: Or a smartphone that wants you to remember leg day. The dimensions are 170.12mm in height, 78.43mm in width and 8.8mm in thickness. It weighs 232g. That combination makes the M8x 5G a substantial device. The large battery and screen may be useful, but they also come with physical trade-offs.

If you use your phone mostly with two hands, watch a lot of videos or need a large screen for reading, the size could work in your favour. If you prefer compact phones or spend hours holding your device in one hand, the weight is worth thinking about.

✨ GennieGPT: “You get a huge battery!”

Shayak: Yes, and you also get to carry it everywhere.

This is the fundamental bargain behind big-battery phones. More capacity can mean less time hunting for a charger, but the device still has to live in your pocket, sit in your hand and accompany you through the day.

Whether that trade-off is worthwhile depends on your priorities.

✨ GennieGPT: “Android 16! A dedicated memory card slot! Bluetooth! Dual SIM! This phone is practically a Swiss Army knife!”

Shayak: Let's not get carried away. The Poco M8x 5G comes with Android 16 out of the box, 128GB internal storage and a dedicated memory card slot. That last feature is genuinely useful for people who store large photo libraries, music collections or downloaded videos on their devices.

A dedicated slot means you can expand storage without having to sacrifice a SIM slot, according to the supplied specifications.

Connectivity includes 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, OTG support, GPS and Bluetooth 5.1. The device also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer and electronic compass.

Bluetooth 5.1 is functional, but it isn't a headline-grabbing specification in itself. What matters more is how reliably the phone connects to your headphones, speakers, car system and other accessories.

The supplied listing also says the box includes a charging adapter, Type-C USB cable, SIM eject tool, quick-start guide, warranty card and protective case. There's no headset included

Rs 18,999 Or Rs 20,999: Which Variant Makes Sense?

✨ GennieGPT: “Rs 18,999 for the base model and Rs 20,999 for the top model! A difference of just Rs 2,000! This is a mathematical triumph!”

Shayak: It's a price difference, Gennie. We haven't discovered a new branch of mathematics. The listed pricing is straightforward:

Rs 18,999: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 20,999: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Both variants offer the same internal storage capacity. The difference is the additional 2GB RAM in the more expensive model.

If you're considering the phone for basic tasks, the base variant might be sufficient. But if you plan to use it for several years, keep multiple applications open or switch frequently between demanding apps, I'd lean towards examining the 6GB version first.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 17 Pro Review: Who Needs A Power Bank When You Have This?

Poco M8x Review: Final Verdict

The Poco M8x 5G is a phone with one very clear ambition: make battery anxiety somebody else's problem. A 7,900mAh battery gives it an identity in a market where many budget smartphones look remarkably similar on paper. Add a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor, Android 16, expandable storage and a 50MP rear camera, and you have the foundations of a practical everyday smartphone.

But the rest of the package matters.

The 6.9-inch display sounds generous until you look at its 720 × 1,600-pixel resolution. The 232g weight is a reminder that enormous batteries have physical consequences. And while the 50MP camera offers multiple shooting modes, the camera quality works great under bright daylight, but make things dimmer and darker, and you will certainly struggle.

Think of the Poco M8x 5G as the friend who packs enough food for a three-day trek but forgets to check whether the shoes fit. The preparation is impressive. The details still matter.

Should You Buy The Poco M8x 5G?