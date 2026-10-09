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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsCanon Camera Deals On Amazon Right Now: EOS R100 At Rs 44,989, EOS R50 V At Rs 67,990, More

Canon Camera Deals On Amazon Right Now: EOS R100 At Rs 44,989, EOS R50 V At Rs 67,990, More

Amazon’s sale is live. Canon’s EOS R100 is listed at Rs 44,989 and the EOS R50 V at Rs 67,990. Here are four Canon cameras to consider, from beginner kits to pocket vlogging.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 offers Canon camera deals.
  • R100, R50 V, R10 meet beginner, vlogger, step-up needs.
  • PowerShot V1 provides a compact option for travelers.
  • Verify discounts, kits, and warranty before final purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is now live, and Canon's camera range is part of the action. Here are four Canon cameras to consider, ordered by price, with the listings we could confirm and what each one is best for.

Best For Beginners: Canon EOS R100 At Rs 44,989

Amazon lists the EOS R100 kit with the RF-S 18-45mm lens at Rs 44,989 against an MRP of Rs 64,995, a discount of 31 per cent. It has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor and shoots cropped 4K video, which suits family photos, travel and learning the basics. It is the simplest way into Canon's RF mount.

Best For Vloggers: Canon EOS R50 V At Rs 67,990

The EOS R50 V kit with the RF-S 14-30mm power zoom is listed at Rs 67,990 on Amazon's festival page, against an MRP of Rs 79,995. Canon India lists internal 10-bit 4K recording with Canon Log 3, and the body adds a flip-out screen and record buttons for solo creators. There is no viewfinder, so it is built for video first.

Best Step-Up Option: Canon EOS R10 With 18-150mm Lens

The EOS R10 with the 18-150mm lens is tracked at Rs 1,07,990 on Amazon, with the price last changing on October 8. It uses a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor, and the longer zoom range makes it a flexible one-lens kit for travel and events. It costs more than the R100 and R50 V, so it suits buyers who want a step up in stills capability.

Best Pocket Option: Canon PowerShot V1 At Rs 1,47,479

The PowerShot V1 is listed at Rs 1,47,479 against an MRP of Rs 1,51,479. It pairs a 1.4-inch type sensor with a fixed zoom lens in a body small enough to carry all day. It costs more than twice as much as the EOS R50 V kit, so it makes sense mainly for travellers who value size over lens choice. A price tracker lists the Amazon offer as imported, so check the seller and warranty.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply. Check whether the listing is a kit or body only, what is included in the box, and whether the seller is authorised with an Indian warranty.

You can check Canon camera deals on Amazon and compare final payable prices before you order.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What special offers are available for Canon cameras during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

You can get a 10% instant discount with SBI credit/debit cards. Prime members may also receive up to 10% extra benefits, subject to caps and minimum order values.

Which Canon camera is recommended for beginners during the sale?

The Canon EOS R100 kit with the RF-S 18-45mm lens is ideal for beginners. It's priced at Rs 44,989 and suits family photos, travel, and learning basics.

What Canon camera is recommended for vloggers in this sale?

The Canon EOS R50 V kit is recommended for vloggers, priced at Rs 67,990. It features internal 10-bit 4K recording, a flip-out screen, and record buttons for solo creators.

What should I check before purchasing a Canon camera during the festival?

Before buying, verify if the listing is for a kit or body only and what items are included. Also, confirm if the seller is authorized and provides an Indian warranty.

What should I be aware of when considering the Canon PowerShot V1?

A price tracker indicates the Amazon offer for the PowerShot V1 might be imported. It's advisable to check the seller and warranty details before purchasing.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
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